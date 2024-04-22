TS Inter Results 2024: Telangana 1st, 2nd year results to be out soon

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will be announced and published the TS Inter first and second-year board examination results soon at their official website.

According to the media reports, the students can access and download their results from the official website of TSBIE i.e. tsbie.cgg.gov.in, examresults.ts.nic.in or results.cgg.gov.in. Candidates can access their results by filling in their roll number and password.

TS Inter Results 2024: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and press on the TS inter 1st year result 2024 section link available on the webpage.

Step 3: After pressing, it will route you to a new window. Select the result year, category, and exam type in the login window.

Step 4: Fill in your TS hall ticket roll number and press the submit button.

Step 5: Your TS Intermediate result for 1st year students will be showcased on the screen.

TS Inter Results 2024: How to check via SMS?

Step 1: Go to the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Type TSGEN1 or TSGEN2 alongside your registration number.

Step 3: Send the message to 56263.

Step 4: The Telangana Inter result 2022 will be displayed on the same number.

TS Inter Results: Marking details

Students must obtain at least 35% in each subject to pass the TS Intermediate exams. This year, approximately 9,22,520 students have signed up to take the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year exams. While 4,78,527 students registered for the Inter first-year exams, 4,43,993 registered for the TS inter-second-year exams.

TS Inter first and second-year board examination 2024: Overview

The TS Inter 1st year exam was held between February 28, 2024 until March 18, 2024. From February 29 to March 19, 2024, the Board held the TS Inter examination for the second year. On all days, the exam was given in a single shift for both classes, from 9 am to 12 pm.

From February 1 to February 15, practical exams for both general and vocational courses were held. On February 16, 2024, eligible students took the English practical exam. The Environmental Education exam was given on February 19, 2024, and the Ethics and Human Values exam was given on February 17.