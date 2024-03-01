Home / Education / News / TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2024: Registration starts today at lawcet.tsche.ac.in

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2024: Registration starts today at lawcet.tsche.ac.in

According to a media report, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will begin the TS LAWCET 2024 registration process from March 1 for the test planned for June

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 11:37 AM IST
Osmania University Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will start the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) and Telangana State PG Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET) 2024 registration procedure from today, March 1. Eligible applicants can finish the TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2024 application process by reaching to the official website at lawcet.tsche.ac.in. 
 
According to the schedule, the TS LAWCET test and the TS PGLCET test 2024 will be held on June 3. The test will be held in two shifts. One shift will be from 10:30 am to 12 pm which is of TS LAWCET for admission to 3-year law course and second shift will be from 2.30 pm to 4 pm which is of TS LAWCET for admission to 5-year law course and TS PGLCET.

TS LAWCET & TS PGLCET 2024: Steps to apply
    • Go to the official website of TS LAWCET at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.
    • On the home page, press on TS LAWCET & TS PGLCET 2024 link available.
    • A new page will showcase where applicants will have to register themselves.
    • Once registration is done, login to the account.
    • Enter the application form and make the payment of fees.
    • Press on submit and download the page.
    • Keep a hard copy for further need.

TS LAWCET & TS PGLCET: Fees

The application fee is Rs 900/- for general category and Rs 600/- for SC/ST and PH for applicants applying for TS LAWCET (3-YDC & 5-YDC). Applicants applying for TS PGLCET will have to pay Rs 1100/- for other categories and Rs 900/- if belonging to SC/ST and PH.

The late fee begins from Rs 500 and will go up to Rs 4,000 relying upon how late the application is being submitted after the deadline. 

TS LAWCET & TS PGLCET: Eligibility 
      1. TS LAWCET (3-year LLB)   
    • Any graduate degree with 45 per cent marks from a recognised institute.

    • The qualifying percentage is 42 per cent for OBC category candidates.
    • SC, ST category applicants required to have 40 per cent in graduation.
      
      2. TS LAWCET-2024 (5-year LLB)      
    • Completion of two-year intermediate or equivalent.
    • The minimum marks needed in the qualifying exam for all categories are similar as for the 3-year LLB.
      
      3. TS PGLCET 2024:      
    • Applicants having an LLB degree and seeking admission to the two-year LLM program are suitable.

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 11:37 AM IST

