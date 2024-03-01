TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2024: Registration starts today at lawcet.tsche.ac.in

READ: TS EAMCET 2024 registration begins: All you need to know about T'gana exam
TS LAWCET & TS PGLCET 2024: Steps to apply • Go to the official website of TS LAWCET at lawcet.tsche.ac.in. • On the home page, press on TS LAWCET & TS PGLCET 2024 link available. • A new page will showcase where applicants will have to register themselves. • Once registration is done, login to the account. • Enter the application form and make the payment of fees. • Press on submit and download the page. • Keep a hard copy for further need.
TS LAWCET & TS PGLCET: Fees
