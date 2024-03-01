TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2024: Registration starts today at lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Osmania University Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will start the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) and Telangana State PG Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET) 2024 registration procedure from today, March 1. Eligible applicants can finish the TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2024 application process by reaching to the official website at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.



According to the schedule, the TS LAWCET test and the TS PGLCET test 2024 will be held on June 3. The test will be held in two shifts. One shift will be from 10:30 am to 12 pm which is of TS LAWCET for admission to 3-year law course and second shift will be from 2.30 pm to 4 pm which is of TS LAWCET for admission to 5-year law course and TS PGLCET.

• Go to the official website of TS LAWCET at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

• On the home page, press on TS LAWCET & TS PGLCET 2024 link available.

• A new page will showcase where applicants will have to register themselves.

• Once registration is done, login to the account.

• Enter the application form and make the payment of fees.

• Press on submit and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy for further need.

TS LAWCET & TS PGLCET: Fees