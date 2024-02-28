TS POLYCET 2024: Registration starts at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in

The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) has started the registration cycle for TS POLYCET 2024. Applicants can submit their applications through the official site at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in. The last date for submission of the applications is April 24.



The candidates can, however, benefit from a grace period until April 26, dependent upon payment of a late fee of Rs 300. The TS POLYCET 2024 test is planned to be held on May 17, with the results anticipated to be announced around May 29, 12 days after the test.



The TS POLYCET test is conducted for applicants looking for admission to diploma-level programs presented in government engineering colleges in Telangana.

TS POLYCET 2024: Eligibility

Applicants who have passed the SSC or its equivalent exam recognised by the Board of Secondary Education, TS, Hyderabad are qualified to apply for TS POLYCET 2024.



Furthermore, applicants who have compartmentally passed or are appearing for the SSC2024 exam are additionally qualified to apply. But they must have passed all subjects before applying for admission.

TS POLYCET 2024: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Reach and press on the link for the TS POLYCET Exam 2024, on the homepage.

Step 3: Pressing on the link will showcase a registration window on the screen.

Step 4: Give the needed information, including your name and contact details to end the registration.

Step 5: Once registered, log in again using the generated details to access the application form.

Step 6: Finish the application form by filling in personal, professional, and educational details.

Step 7: Upload the essential documents following the specified format and sizes.

Step 8: Create the online payment for the application fees and submit the application form.

Step 9: Download the confirmation page for later.

TS POLYCET: Fees





The application fee for TS POLYCET 2024 is Rs 500 for every category, with the exception of SC and ST applicants, who are expected to pay Rs 250 for registration.

TS POLYCET: Pattern

The candidates who clear the test will next need to take part in the counselling system for an additional admission cycle in view of the merit list. General category applicants who secure at least 30% or 36 marks out of 120 will qualify for counsel, while SC and ST applicants have no minimum rate.

TS POLYCET: Post examination

The individuals who will meet all requirements for the POLYCET 2024 entrance test will get admission into the below courses offered by the government of India.

• Diploma-level programs offered in Government, Private Un-Aided Polytechnics, Government-Aided, and Polytechnics run in existing Private Un-Aided Engineering Colleges in Telangana State.

• Diploma Courses offered by Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) both affiliated and university polytechnics in the Telangana State

• Diploma Courses offered by Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University (SKLTSHU).

• Diploma Courses offered by Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Veterinary University (PVNRTVU) Telangana State.