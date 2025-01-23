RRB recruitment 2025: Apply for over 32,000 vacancies, check the details

On Thursday, January 23, 2025, the Railway Recruitment Boards started hiring for 32,438 positions in Level 1 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix. Candidates can apply on the RRBs' official website if they are interested in the recruitment drive.

The deadline for sending the applications is February 22, 2025. However, candidates will be able to pay the application fee until February 23–24. The modification window is scheduled to run from February 25 to March 6, 2025.

RRB Recruitment 2025: Vacancies

The recruitment offers multiple positions, including Assistant Bridge, Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel), Track Maintainer, Assistant C&W, Assistant Depot (Stores), Cabin Man, Pointsman, and others. Candidates are suggested to refer to the official notification for an elaborated detail on the vacancies for every opening.

The selection procedure has four stages i.e, Computer Based Tests (CBT), Physical Efficiency Tests (PET), document verification and medical examination.

RRB Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply?

• Go to the official website at the RRB portal for your region and search the RRB Recruitment 2025 link under the "Recruitment" or "Careers" section.

• Carefully view the eligibility criteria, key dates, and application instructions.

Also Read

• Build a new registration by filing basic details like name, date of birth, mobile number, and email ID. A registration number and password will be given to you for future logins.

• Utilise the registration details to log in and finish the application form by entering personal and educational details.

• Upload scanned copies of your photo, sign, and other needed documents in the particular format and size.

• Choose your preferred RRB zone, post, and test language for the Computer-Based Test (CBT).

• Make the payment of the fee as per your category.

• Review your application form, make essential corrections, and send the application.

• Save and print the confirmation page for future use.

RRB Recruitment 2025: Registration Eligibility

The age limit must be 18 to 36 years as of January 1, 2025. Additionally, candidates who may have missed prior recruiting opportunities have been allowed a 3-year age relaxation as a one-time measure owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

RRB Recruitment 2025: Registration Fees

Candidates must apply for the RRB Group D Recruitment 2025 and pay a cost of Rs 500. When the candidate shows up for the CBT, this cost will be reimbursed once bank fees are deducted.

Only Rs 250 is needed from applicants who fall into certain categories, including PWBD, female, transgender, ex-servicemen, SC, ST, minority populations, and EBC.

Notably, once bank fees have been subtracted, this amount can be reimbursed. The payment of fees must be made via Internet banking, debit/credit cards, UPI, etc.