Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Education / News / UGC NET December result 2025: NET scorecard today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET December result 2025: NET scorecard today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET Result Date Time: NTA will announce the UGC NET Dec 2025 result likely today, Feb 4, on the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET December Result 2025
UGC NET December Exam Result 2025 Date, Time, Direct link
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 12:18 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
UGC NET Result 2025-26: The UGC NET December 2025 results will likely be released today, February 4, by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who took the December–January UGC NET exams can view their results by visiting ugcnet.nta.nic.in, the UGC NET's official website.
 
From December 31 to January 7, 2026, the UGC NET December exam was administered. The exam was held in two shifts: from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. On January 14, 2026, the preliminary answer key was made public. January 17, 2026, was the deadline for objections.

How to check the UGC NET 2025 result 2025?

·        Go to the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
 
·        Press on the link titled ‘UGC NET Result December 2025’.
 
·        Fill in your login details and submit.
 
·        The result will be displayed on the screen. 

About the UGC NET 2025 result 2025

The degree of difficulty may vary because the UGC NET exam is administered in several shifts using different question papers. The NTA employs a normalisation procedure based on percentile scores to guarantee equity. Because question difficulty varies throughout shifts, our approach guarantees that applicants are neither disadvantaged nor privileged.
 
A filing fee of ₹200 was required for each candidate who wanted to object to the provisional key. The competitors' challenges will be verified by the panel of subject matter experts.
 
The Answer Key will be updated and applied to each candidate's response correctly if a candidate's challenge is found to be accurate. The revised Final Answer Key will be used to prepare and announce the result.

What after the UGC NET 2025 result 2025?

After the announcement of results, UGC NET certificates for the December 2025 session will also be issued via the NTA website. Certificates will be given to candidates qualifying for:
 
·        Award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor
 
·        Appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD
 
·        Admission to PhD only
 
·        Normalisation method. 

More about the UGC NET exams

The NTA in India administers the UGC NET, a nationwide exam, to assess applicants' suitability for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor positions. The exam is administered twice a year in a computer-based manner and consists of two papers. 
From December 31 to January 7, 2026, the UGC NET December exam was administered. The exam was held in two shifts: from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. On January 14, 2026, the preliminary answer key was made public. January 17, 2026, was the deadline for objections. 
     
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

JEE Main 2026 Answer Key: NTA to release provisional answer key tomorrow

CBSE 10th, 12th admit card 2026 released at cbse.gov.in; steps to download

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: How to apply for 28,740 posts online

SSC CGL tier 2 answer key 2026 soon at ssc.gov.in, know how to download

RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 out for Feb 2 exam; here's how to download

Topics :UGC panelUGC NETUGCexam results

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story