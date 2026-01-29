Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 01:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / SC stays implementation of new UGC norms; 2012 regulations to continue

SC stays implementation of new UGC norms; 2012 regulations to continue

The Supreme Court observed that there is complete vagueness in Regulation 3 (C) (which defines caste-based discrimination), and it can be misused

A Bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi stayed the provision while hearing pleas challenging the new UGC rules.(Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 1:47 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the University Grants Commission (UGC) Promotion of Equity Regulations 2026, saying they are prima facie vague and capable of misuse. The apex court further directed the Centre to redraft the regulations, and said that until then, the implementation of new rules will be kept in abeyance.
 
A Bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi stayed the provision while hearing pleas challenging the constitutionality of the recently notified rules, claiming that they are discriminatory towards the "general category".
 
The Court questioned the need to define “caste-based discrimination” separately in the regulations when the broader definition of “discrimination” already encompasses all forms of discriminatory treatment.
 
 
The Bench observed that there is complete vagueness in regulation 3 (C) (which defines caste-based discrimination), and it can be misused. "The language needs to be re-modified," it added.
 
A counsel appearing for a petitioner submitted, "Why do the regulations not address ragging and why is it assumed that only caste-based discrimination exists? There are divisions based on junior-senior everywhere, and most harassment happens on those lines," he said.

Upon hearing the submission, Justice Bagchi also questioned the omission of ragging from the rules.
 
"The 2026 regulations are ordered to be kept in abeyance. In exercise of Art 142, we direct that the 2012 Regulations will continue in force till further orders," the Court said.
   

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 1:07 PM IST

