UP Board 2025: UPMSP releases class 10th, 12th centre list, details here

The list of exam centres for classes 10 and 12 has been made public by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). By visiting the official website at upmsp.edu.in, the students who plan to take the UP Board Exam 2025 can download the list of exam centers.

The name, school code, and number of candidates assigned are all included in the UP Board Exam 2025 center list for classes 10 and 12. The official notice states that applicants can get in touch with the principal of their respective schools if they have any concerns about the exam centres (including the distribution of school students) that have been posted online.

On the online board site, the principal of the relevant school must provide their representation, together with reasonable evidence and supporting documentation from their official identification. The representation must be submitted by December 6, 2024. By following the simple instructions below, parents and students can view the list of UPMSP exam centers for the 10th and 12th grades.

UP Board 2025: How to download 10th, 12th board exam centre list?

Go to the official website at upmsp.edu.in.

Route to the link to the 'UPMSP 10th, and 12th exam centre list'

It will take you to a new window where you can view the district wise exam centre list.

Press on the list you want to view

A PDF will showcase on the screen

View and download the document for future reference.

UP Board 2025: Exam schedule

The dates for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams have already been released by the UPMSP. These exams are scheduled to start on February 24 and end on March 12. The first shift will run from 8:30 am to 11:45 am, while the second will run from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

Hindi will be the first subject covered in the first shift of the class 10 exams, followed by healthcare in the second. In the meantime, intermediate students will take the Hindi and Military Science exams in the afternoon and morning, respectively. Additional information is available to candidates on the official UPMSP website.