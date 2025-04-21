AP SSC Result 2025: BSEAP to out class 10 results on April 23? Details here

AP SSC Result 2025 Soon: According to multiple reports, the AP SSC results 2025 are anticipated to be released by the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) on April 23, 2025, likely at 11 am.

Results for the AP class 10th will be released on the official website at results.bse.ap.gov.in. In order to view the 2025 AP SSC results, students must put their roll number. They can also use SMS or DigiLocker to view their AP SSC 10th Result 2025.

The dates of the 2025 AP SSC exam were March 17–31. 6,19,275 students applied to take the AP SSC 2025 examinations. The Chief Secretary instructed Superintendents of Police (SPs) and district collectors to take all necessary steps to guarantee the tests ran smoothly and without any problems.

Previously, the AP board was expected to declare the 2025 AP SSC results on April 22. Although there has been no announcement from the board regarding the timing of the AP 10th class results, the results link on the official website indicates that the results will be available soon.

AP 10th Class Results 2025: How to check online?

• Open the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in

• Press on Class 10 (SSC) Results tab

• Fill in your roll number in the field provided

• The AP 10th Class Results 2025 will showcase on the screen

• Students must download and save a copy of their AP SSC Result for later.

AP SSC class 10th results 2025: Check via SMS

Students can use the SMS service to check their AP SSC 10th result if they are unable to view the AP SSC result 2025 online. The candidates can do the actions listed below to access SMS service:

• Open the SMS application on your phone

• Type SSC Roll Number

• Send the message to 55352

• The AP 10th Result 2025 will be sent to the same mobile number.

AP SSC 10th Class results 2025: Passing criteria

To pass the BSEAP 10th exams, all students must receive at least 35% marks. A candidate must take the Andhra Pradesh 10th supplemental test if they do not receive 35% marks. To pass the Andhra Pradesh SSC test, a total score of 35% is required. To pass the Andhra Pradesh SSC exam, students must receive at least a "D2" in every subject.

AP Class 10th exam results 2025: What’s next?

Candidates must provide their unique board roll number or roll code, together with other information requested by the website, in order to view and download the online marksheet. Students will have the chance to request a recount or re-verification of their answer sheets by filing an online application once the results of the AP SSC Board Exam 2025 are announced.

Through the supplementary exams, candidates who perform poorly in one or more subjects on the AP SSC Board Exam will get another chance. For students hoping to raise their marks without missing a whole academic year, these tests are a vital opportunity.