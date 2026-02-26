UP DElEd result 2026 out for 1st & 3rd semester at btcresult.in; know more

UP DElEd result 2026: The UP D.El.Ed (BTC) first and third semester exam results have been released by the Examination Regulatory Authority, Prayagraj. Candidates who took the exams late last year can now view and download their scorecards on the official website, btcresult.in.

The results for the first and third semesters have been made public by the regulating authority, enabling thousands of applicants to review their performance.

The 1st Semester exams were conducted from 27th October to 29th October 2025, and the 3rd Semester exams from 30th October to 1st November 2025.

How to check and download the UP DElEd Result 2026?

· Go to the official website: btcresult.in.

· Find the link for UP DElEd 1st / 3rd Semester Result 2026 on the homepage. · Choose the link and go to the login page. · Fill in your roll number and enrolment number correctly. · Submit and check your result. ALSO READ: JNVST class 6 result 2026: Know expected date, time & steps to download · Download the PDF and save a copy for later reference. Details mentioned in the UP DElEd 1st / 3rd Semester Result 2026 · Student's Full Name and Roll Number