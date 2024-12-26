Ayodhya Ram temple's anniversary to witness various programmes on Jan 11

Various events are scheduled on January 11 at the Ayodhya Ram temple to mark the first anniversary of the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol.

The Ram Lalla idol's consecration was designated as 'Pratishtha Dwadashi.'.

Various rituals will be held at various locations inside the temple to commemorate the consecration.

"The first anniversary of the consecration of the Shri Vigraha of Lord Shri Ram Lalla Sarkar at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya will be celebrated on January 11, 2025. This will be called Pratishtha Dwadashi," Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra wrote in Hindi in a post on X.

Notably, the 'Pran Pratishtha (consecration)' ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple was held on January 22 this year.

On January 11, the day will start with Agnihotra with mantras from Shukla Yajurveda,. which will take place two times, one from 8 am to 11 am and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

It will be followed by chanting of 6 lakh Shri Ram Mantra along with the recitation of the Ram Raksha Stotra and Hanuman Chalisa.

At Temple Ground Floor, 'Rag Seva' will be organised from 3 pm to 5 pm, followed by a congratulations song at 6 pm.

Similarly, Musical Manas recitation will take place on the first floor of the passenger convenience centre.

A Ram Katha has also been planned at the 'Angad Tila' inside the temple premises, followed by a Manas Discourse and cultural program.

Prasad distribution will commence for devotees from morning.

A new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the temple on January 22, a landmark event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.