UP Police Constable Result 2024 to be out soon, here's how to check

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will soon release the Police Constable written examination results on its official website. Once the results are out, the candidates can check and download their results through the official website uppbpb.gov.in.

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath had directed the recruitment board to announce the results by the end of October. However, there is no update from the board about the release date and time.

The board has conducted the written examination for the post of Constable in two phases – August 23, 24, 25, and August 30, 31, 2024. Around 48 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.

Candidates who will successfully clear the written examination will be called for the physical standard test (PST), physical efficiency test (PET) and document verification. The UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board will announce the dates for these rounds accordingly.

Physical standards for male candidates

The male candidates who come from the general, OBC, SC, and ST categories, should have a height of 168 cm, while for ST candidates the height requirement is 160 cm.

The chest measurement when at rest position should be 79 cm and when fully expanded it should be 84 cm for general, SC, and OBC categories. For ST candidates, there is some relaxation as well like 77 cm when at rest and 82 cm when expanded.

How to check UP Police Constable Result?

Here are the simple steps to check and download UP Police Constable Results: