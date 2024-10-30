ICAI CA Inter 2024 Result: Merit list released, Mumbai's Parami Parekh tops

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) released the results for the CA foundation and Intermediate examination today, October 30. Candidates can check their exam results by visiting the official websites, icai.org or icaiexam.icai.org.

This year, the CA exam results are majorly dominated by girls, with the top three ranks being held by Parami Umesh Parekh, Tanya Gupta and Vidhi Jain.

Parami Umesh Parekh, who hails from Mumbai, secured the top position in CA intermediate exams 2024 with 484 marks, followed by Tanya Gupta who scored 459 marks (76.50%) and Vidhi Jain with 441 marks (73.50%).

ICAI former chairman Dhiraj Khandelwal shared a post on X informing women membership in ICAI which is around 30 per cent, he also believes that this number will grow to 50 per cent in the next five years.

The post reads, “The progress has been remarkable: in 2008, there were only about 8,000 female members. By 2018, that number had soared to 80,000, and today, it has surpassed 125,000.”

A previous post by Khandelwal mentioned that candidates seeking articleship should register for the CA Final by October 31 to start their articleship. These students must have completed ITT and GMCS. He also stated that it would save six months for students preparing for the CA final examination.

How to Check ICAI CA Inter, Foundation 2024 Result?

Here are the steps to check CA Foundation 2024 results:

Firstly, visit the official website of ICAI

On the homepage check for the CA Foundation/ Intermediate result link.

Login using the registration number and roll number

Once the result is out, CA results will be displayed

You can also download the Foundation/ Intermediate marksheets for further reference.

Apart from the results, ICAI has also announced the ICAI exam dates for the January 2025 examination. The Foundation course exam will take place on January 12, 14, 16 and 18 2025. The Intermediate course exam for Group 1 will be held on January 11, 13, and 15, while for Group II, the exam will be on January 17, 19, and 21.