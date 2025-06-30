Home / Education / News / Karnataka PUC 2 exam 3 results 2025 to be out soon at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka PUC 2 exam 3 results 2025 to be out soon at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 3 supplementary results 2025: The board has not shared any official exam results date. Once out, candidates can check the results at karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Exam results
Representative Image (ANI)
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 1:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Karnataka PUC 2 exam 3 results 2025: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is expected to release the Karnataka 2nd PUC (Pre-University Certificate) Exam 3 Results 2025 soon on its official websites – karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
 
Students who sat for the Class 12 Exam 3 between 9th and 20th June can check their results online once they are announced.

When will the Karnataka PUC 2 exam 3 results be out?

KSEAB hasn’t confirmed a result date yet. However, last year’s Exam 3 results were released on 16th July. Based on past trends, the 2025 results are likely to be published by mid-July. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official websites for updates.

How to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 results 2025?

Once declared, here’s how students can check their results:
  • Go to karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
  • Click on the “PUC II Exam 3 Result 2025” link.
  • Enter your registration number and select your stream (Science, Commerce, or Arts).
  • Click “Submit” to see your result.
  • Download and print your scorecard for future use.

What’s included in the Karnataka PUC 2 Marksheet?

The marksheet will show:
  • Student’s name and roll number
  • Subject-wise marks
  • Total marks and pass/fail status
After the results are released, students must collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools.
 
Out of 6,37,805 students who registered for the Karnataka PUC 2 exams, 4,68,439 students passed in PUC Exam 1, and 54,168 students passed in PUC Exam 2. Together, the overall pass percentage from Exam 1 and Exam 2 is 81.94%. The results for PUC Exam 1 were announced on April 8, while PUC Exam 2 results were declared on May 16.

Why does KSEAB conduct PUC Exam 2 and 3?

To help students improve their performance, KSEAB holds the exams in three rounds – PUC Exam 1, 2, and 3. The best score among the three is considered as the final result. If a student misses an exam due to a valid reason, they may be given another chance to appear.
 
For any queries, students can contact the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) helpline. Stay updated by regularly checking the official websites or following trusted educational news platforms.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CUET UG 2025 chaos: No results, no answers, growing fury against NTA

Maharashtra FYJC 11th admission 1st merit list 2025 out; Details here

IITs, IIMs among 89 institutes named in UGC anti-ragging defaulters list

ICAI CA Final May 2025 session results expected in early July: Report

TN engineering admission 2025 rank list released today; Check details

Topics :exam resultsStudentResults

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story