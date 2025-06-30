Karnataka PUC 2 exam 3 results 2025 to be out soon at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka PUC 2 exam 3 results 2025: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is expected to release the Karnataka 2nd PUC (Pre-University Certificate) Exam 3 Results 2025 soon on its official websites – karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Students who sat for the Class 12 Exam 3 between 9th and 20th June can check their results online once they are announced.

When will the Karnataka PUC 2 exam 3 results be out?

KSEAB hasn’t confirmed a result date yet. However, last year’s Exam 3 results were released on 16th July. Based on past trends, the 2025 results are likely to be published by mid-July. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official websites for updates.

How to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 results 2025? Once declared, here’s how students can check their results: Go to karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Click on the “PUC II Exam 3 Result 2025” link.

Enter your registration number and select your stream (Science, Commerce, or Arts).

Click “Submit” to see your result.

Download and print your scorecard for future use. What’s included in the Karnataka PUC 2 Marksheet? The marksheet will show: Student’s name and roll number

Subject-wise marks

Total marks and pass/fail status After the results are released, students must collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools.

Out of 6,37,805 students who registered for the Karnataka PUC 2 exams, 4,68,439 students passed in PUC Exam 1, and 54,168 students passed in PUC Exam 2. Together, the overall pass percentage from Exam 1 and Exam 2 is 81.94%. The results for PUC Exam 1 were announced on April 8, while PUC Exam 2 results were declared on May 16. Why does KSEAB conduct PUC Exam 2 and 3? To help students improve their performance, KSEAB holds the exams in three rounds – PUC Exam 1, 2, and 3. The best score among the three is considered as the final result. If a student misses an exam due to a valid reason, they may be given another chance to appear.