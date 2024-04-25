Home / Education / News / UPSC CAPF 2024: Registration begins for 506 Assistant Commandant posts

The CAPF has announced 506 open positions this year; the UPSC CAPF 2024 registration application deadline is May 14, 2024. The positions can be applied for at upsconline.nic.in

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 5:18 PM IST
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has begun registrations for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) recruitment 2024. Eligible applicants can register themselves on the official website at upsc.gov.in. This year, the recruitment notice has been delivered for a sum of 506 openings, and the last date to apply for UPSC CAPF 2024 registration is May 14.
The UPSC CAPF 2024 test will be held on August 4, 2024. From May 15 to May 21, 2024, the students who have submitted their UPSC CAPF application will have the opportunity to make any necessary corrections.

UPSC CAPF 2024: Vacancy details 

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP): 58 vacancies
Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB): 42 vacancies
Border Security Force (BSF): 186 vacancies
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF): 120 vacancies
Central Industrial Security Force (CISF): 100 vacancies.

UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2024: OTR and application process

Prior to presenting the online form on upsconline.nic.in, new applicants should finish the one-time registration (OTR) process utilizing the link given on a similar website. After the OTR is finished, they can continue to fill the application cycle.
Candidates who have already completed the OTR for an earlier version of the UPSC CAPF or any other examination held by the commission are not needed to re-register because the OTR's validity on the UPSC website is for the rest of their lives. Such applicants can fill up the application form by giving their registration details.

UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant Recruitment 2024: Eligibility criteria

Candidate nationality: Indian citizens are required. Non-residents will be appointed or employed solely after the Central government denotes its consent recorded as a hard copy.
Age limit: As of August 1, 2024, applicants must be at least 20 years old and no older than 25. This implies they must have not been born earlier than August 2, 1999 and later than August 1, 2004. The upper age limit will be relaxed in accordance with government regulations.
Education: Qualifications for the position include a bachelor's degree from a recognised university.
Application fee: The application fee for UPSC CAPF 2024 is ₹200. Candidates from the SC/ST/female categories are not required to pay the exam fee.

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 5:18 PM IST

