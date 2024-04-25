Kerala SET July 2024 registration date extends; here's all you need to know

The LBS Centre for Science and Technology will close the online application process for the Kerala State Eligibility Test (Kerala SET July 2024) on April 30 now. Earlier, the last date was April 25, 2024. Candidates who are interested in filling out the forms should submit the form by midnight today on lbsedp.lbscentre.in/setjul24/.

The edit window will open from May 3 to 5, and the examination will take place on July 28 and the admit card will be released on July 17.

There are two papers in the Kerala SET July 2024 examination, the first paper has two parts; Part A–General Knowledge and Part B–Aptitude in Teaching.

The second paper is based on the specialisation of the candidate’s postgraduate level. There are a total of 31 subjects and the duration is 120 minutes.

Here are some points to have in mind before applying for the Kerala SET examination

Students who are in the first year of postgraduate or BEd course can not apply for the Kerala SET examination.

Candidates should be careful while choosing the reservation category during the online registration process, (if applicable).

In the case of OBC Non-Creamy Layer Candidates, an NCL certificate should be obtained between March 17 and April 30. Certificates which are not within this limit will not be considered.

The application fee must be paid online and the fee once remitted will not be refunded.

Candidates are eligible for the Kerala SET examination on a provisional basis. Pass certificates will be issued only after document verification.

Important dates for Kerala SET July 2024

Payment window deadline - April 27, 2024

Application editing window - April 28 to April 30, 2024

Issuance of admission ticket/admit card - July 17, 2024

Examination - July 28, 2024

Application Fee

General/OBC category candidates need to pay the examination fee of Rs 1000 while SC/ST/differently abled candidates need to pay Rs 500.

Queries and Help

For any queries and help, candidates should mail to lbscentre@gmail.com or contact helping numbers: 0471-2560311,312,313, 8547522369 (mobile) and 9400923669 (WhatsApp only).