Home / Education / News / Kerala SET July 2024 registration date extends; here's all you need to know

Kerala SET July 2024 registration date extends; here's all you need to know

Kerala SET July 2024: The last date to apply for the Kerala SET July 2024 is extended again to April 30. Candidates can apply through the official website, lbsedp.lbscentre.in/setjul24/

Kerala SET July 2024 registration date extends
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 3:20 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The LBS Centre for Science and Technology will close the online application process for the Kerala State Eligibility Test (Kerala SET July 2024) on April 30 now. Earlier, the last date was April 25, 2024. Candidates who are interested in filling out the forms should submit the form by midnight today on lbsedp.lbscentre.in/setjul24/. 

The edit window will open from May 3 to 5, and the examination will take place on July 28 and the admit card will be released on July 17.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


There are two papers in the Kerala SET July 2024 examination, the first paper has two parts; Part A–General Knowledge and Part B–Aptitude in Teaching.

The second paper is based on the specialisation of the candidate’s postgraduate level. There are a total of 31 subjects and the duration is 120 minutes. 

Here are some points to have in mind before applying for the Kerala SET examination
  • Students who are in the first year of postgraduate or BEd course can not apply for the Kerala SET examination.
  • Candidates should be careful while choosing the reservation category during the online registration process, (if applicable).
  • In the case of OBC Non-Creamy Layer Candidates, an NCL certificate should be obtained between March 17 and April 30. Certificates which are not within this limit will not be considered. 
  • The application fee must be paid online and the fee once remitted will not be refunded.
  • Candidates are eligible for the Kerala SET examination on a provisional basis. Pass certificates will be issued only after document verification. 

Important dates for Kerala SET July 2024 

Payment window deadline - April 27, 2024
Application editing window - April 28 to April 30, 2024
Issuance of admission ticket/admit card - July 17, 2024
Examination - July 28, 2024

Application Fee

General/OBC category candidates need to pay the examination fee of Rs 1000 while SC/ST/differently abled candidates need to pay Rs 500.

Queries and Help

For any queries and help, candidates should mail to lbscentre@gmail.com or contact helping numbers:  0471-2560311,312,313, 8547522369 (mobile) and 9400923669 (WhatsApp only).

Also Read

NDA exam 1 and 2 exam schedule out at upsc.gov.in; check details here

WBJEE JELET 2024: Registration window to open today at wbjeeb.nic.in

Bihar Board Exam Dates 2024: BSEB announces class 10, 12 exam dates

UPSC Prelims 2024: Last day to register today at upsconline.nic.in

AP ICET 2024: All about MBA, MCA entrance test at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

JEE Mains 2024: NTA Session 2 results to be announced soon at official site

TS Inter 2024 Results OUT: 1st and 2nd year results declared by TSBIE

MP Board 2024: Class 10th, 12th result to be out 4 pm today at mpbse.nic.in

Our govt focusing on research in big way: PM as QS chief lauds universities

Naima Khatoon becomes first female VC of AMU in over 100 yrs

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Kerala resultEntrance Examsexam resultsIndian education

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 3:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story