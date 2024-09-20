The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) started administering the Mains exam today, on September 20, across the country. The UPSC Main exam will be taken by over eight lakh candidates. The exam is the second step in the hiring process for positions in central government services. There will be two sessions for the Mains exam. The afternoon session will start at 2:30 pm and end at 5:30 pm, while the morning session will start at 9 am and end at 12 noon. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp UPSC Main 2024: Exam schedule • 20 September- Essay paper

• 21 September - General Studies Paper I (Morning session), General Studies Paper II (Afternoon session)

• 22 September - General Studies Paper III (Morning session), General Studies paper-IV (Afternoon session)

• 28 September- Paper A- Indian language (Morning session), Paper-B English (Afternoon session)

• 29 September- Paper-IV (Optional Subject Paper-I) (Morning session), Paper-V (Optional Subject Paper-II) (Afternoon session).

UPSC Main 2024: Things to remember

Only their e-admit card, pen, pencil, picture ID proof, copies of self photos, and any other materials listed in the guidelines are permitted to be carried by candidates. It is recommended that applicants arrive early to ensure a smooth entry into the examination centre after following all relevant protocol.

An FAQ paper released to the UPSC website further states that, "The candidate may note that as per present Policy of the Commission, the entry into the examination venue is closed 30 minutes before commencement of the Examination Session."

What is the UPSC Mains exam?

The country’s most prestigious public service competitive exam, the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) exam, is held to fill India's civil services posts. The UPSC civil services exam, which is divided into three stages; the Preliminary Examination (Prelims), Main Examination (Main), and Personality Test (Interview), rigorously assesses applicants on a range of qualities and skills.