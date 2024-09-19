Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

RPSC RAS 2024: Registration starts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in for 733 posts

The online application process for the RAS prelims examination held by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will begin today, September 19, at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

The registration for Rajasthan Public Service Commission's (RPSC) preliminary exam for the Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) starts today, September 19, with an online application procedure. When the procedure commences, the candidates can apply for RPSC RAS 2024 on the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
There are 733 vacant openings for the RPSC RAS 2024. 346 posts are open in the Rajasthan State Service, while for Rajasthan Subordinate Service, there are 387 vacancies. 

RPSC RAS 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have completed at least a graduation in order to apply for RAS 2024. They must be at least 21 years old on January 1, 2025, and no older than 40, in order to apply for the recruiting exam.

RPSC RAS 2024: Fees 

For General (Unreserved), Most Backward Class, Creamy Layer of Backward Class, and Creamy Layer candidates, the application fee for RPSC RAS 2024 is Rs 600. For Scheduled Tribe, Scheduled Caste, Backward Class- non-creamy Layer, Economically Weaker Section/Saharan Area), Most Backward Class- non-creamy Layer, and disabled category candidates, it is Rs 400.

RPSC RAS 2024: Steps to register

Go to the official website at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in
Register yourself and proceed with the application process on the homepage

Login and fill up the form
Upload the essential documents, and pay the fee
Submit the form and take a printout for future use. 

RPSC RAS 2024: Selection process

The RPSC will initially hold a preliminary examination with 200-marks objective-style questions in order to choose candidates. The purpose of this exam is to screen candidates, and those who pass will be able to take the main exam. After the main examination, the commission will hold a personality test and interview. 

