Bihar Board 10 Result 2025 scrutiny process to begin tomorrow. Details here

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will begin the application process for the Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2025 Scrutiny tomorrow, April 4, 2025. Students who are not happy with their BSEB 10th Marks 2025 can apply for scrutiny at the official website, matric.bsebscrutiny.com.
Bihar Board officially released the BSEB Class 10 Result 2025 on March 29, 2025. However, students who are not happy with their marks and want to challenge the marking scheme in one or more subjects can apply for the BSEB 10th Result 2025 Scrutiny Process.
BSEB Class 10 Result 2025: When will the scrutiny process begin?
The board will begin the scrutiny application process on April 4, 2025, and the window will close on April 12, 2025. Students can apply for the scrutiny of their answer sheets by visiting the official website, i.e. matric.bsebscrutiny.com.
BSEB Class 10 Result 2025: Where to apply for the scrutiny?
The class 10th board students can apply for their answer sheet scrutiny through the official website, matric.bsebscrutiny.com. ALSO READ | CBSE Board 10, 12 result dates 2025: When and where to check? and more
BSEB matric scrutiny process 2025: Key points
The scrutiny process involves the re-evaluation of BSEB Class 10 answer sheets 2025 based on the following specific provisions:
- If answer sheet pages are not numbered, they will be corrected.
- In case there are any errors in the calculation of the total marks, it will also be corrected.
- If any answer or section of the answer is underevaluated, it will be re-evaluated, and the marks will be adjusted accordingly.
- After scrutiny, students' results experience an increase, decrease, or no change in the marks.
BSEB Class 10th Scrutiny 2025: Important Dates
How to apply online for the BSEB 10th Result 2025 scrutiny process?
Here are the simple steps to apply for BSEB 10th Result 2025 scrutiny:
- Visit the official website, matric.bsebscrutiny.com.
- Look for the "Apply for Scrutiny (Annual Secondary Examination 2025)" link.
- Enter your details like Roll Code, Roll Number, and Date of Birth to generate a unique password.
- After registration, log in using your credentials, like Roll Code, Roll Number, and the password.
- Then the scrutiny application form will appear on your screen with the subjects you appeared for.
- Select the subject(s) you wish to apply for scrutiny.
- The scrutiny fee of Rs. 120 per subject that you can pay through Debit Card, Credit Card, or Net Banking.
- Ensure that the amount is successfully withdrawn from your bank account within 24 hours to confirm that your application has been processed.
- If the amount is not successfully deducted from your account, the application will be rejected.
- The BSEB 10th Result 2025 Scrutiny Process offers students a chance to challenge any discrepancies. By applying online, they can request a re-evaluation, ensuring fairness and accuracy in their results.