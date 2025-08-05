UPTAC Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment released; Check status and more

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has announced the Round 2 seat allotment results for UPTAC 2025 counselling today, August 5. Candidates who registered and completed the option-filling process can now check their allotted seats on the official portal — uptac.admissions.nic.in.

Candidates' JEE Main 2025 rankings and their chosen college or course of study are taken into consideration while allocating seats. By August 7, 2025, the chosen candidates must confirm their seats by paying the seat acceptance fee and choosing between the Freeze and Float choices.

UPTAC 2025: Important dates and timeline (B.Tech/B.Arch counselling rounds)

• Commencement of Choice Filling and Locking for JEE Main candidates (round 1)- July 24-28, 2025

• Commencement of seat allotment- July 30, 2025

• Payment/willingness- July 30-August 1, 2025

• Choice alteration and locking (Round 2)- August 2-3, 2025

• Seat allotment- August 5, 2025

• Payment/willingness/withdrawal- August 5-7, 2025

• Choice locking (Round 3)- August 8-9, 2025

• Seat allotment starts- August 11, 2025

• Payment/willingness/withdrawal- August 11-12.

• Seat allotment (Round 4)- August 13, 2025

• Payment- August 13-15, 2025

• Online withdrawal- August 13-21, 2025

• Physical reporting- August 18-21, 2025

• Internal Sliding (Round 5) online willingness- August 18-21, 2025

• Seat allotment- August 22, 2025

• Round 6 (Special Round 1) Registration- May 27-August 24, 2025

• Fee payment- August 22-24, 2025

• Document verification- August 22-25, 2025

• Choice filling- August 23-26, 2025

• Seat allotment- August 27, 2025

• Physical reporting- August 28-29, 2025

• Round 7 (Special Round 2) Registration and fee payment- August 28-30, 2025

• Document verification- August 28-31, 2025

• Choice filling- August 28-September 1, 2025

• Seat allotment- September 2, 2025

• Physical reporting- September 2-3, 2025

Deadline for Registration, Payment of Fee, and Document Upload- July 31, 2025. ALSO READ: CBSE 10th Class Compartment results 2025 out soon at results.cbse.nic.in Deadline for Registration, Payment of Fee, and Document Upload- July 31, 2025.

How to check the UPTAC Round 2 Seat Allotment 2025?

Step 1. Go to the official UPTAC website at uptac.admissions.nic.in

Step 2. Press on the "Round 2 Seat Allotment" link.

Step 3. Log in utilising your JEE Main application number and password/date of birth.

Step 4. Check and download your allotted college and course details.

UPTAC 2025 Seat Confirmation Fee

After seat allotment, candidates should make the payment for the seat acceptance based on their category:

• General and OBC - Rs. 20,000

SC & ST - Rs. 12,000. ALSO READ: RRB NTPC 2025 UG admit card out: View steps to download, exam dates & more SC & ST - Rs. 12,000.

UPTAC Round 2 Seat Allotment 2025: What to choose?

• Freeze: Take the designated seat and choose not to participate in any more counselling sessions. Category-based seat upgrades, however, might still be available.

• Float: Hold onto your current seat while continuing to be eligible for upgrades to a higher preference in later rounds.

Note: The assigned seat will be cancelled and the candidate will not be eligible for additional counselling rounds if the seat acceptance fee is not paid by August 7, 2025.

UPTAC Round 2 Seat Allotment 2025: What next?

• Seat Allotment Status- Check the status of your seat allocation by confirming the branch and college you were assigned.

• Select Freeze/Float- Choose between locking the seat and waiting for upgrades.

• Pay the Seat Acceptance Fee- Make sure to end the payment before the due date/deadline.

• Allotted College- Report to the designated college and complete the admissions procedures if you are happy with your seat.

What is UPTAC?

The centralised counselling process for admission to different undergraduate (UG) and graduate (PG) courses in engineering, technology, architecture, and other related fields offered by colleges and universities in Uttar Pradesh, India, is known as Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling, or UPTAC. On behalf of the Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling is carried out by Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU).