CBSE 10th Class Compartment results 2025 out soon at results.cbse.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to release the Class 10 Compartment Result 2025 shortly. Students who appeared for the supplementary exams held between July 15 and July 22 can check their results on the official website: results.cbse.nic.in. While the exact date and time of the result announcement have not been confirmed, it is expected to be declared anytime now.

Students are encouraged to continue visiting this CBSE portal in the meantime to obtain the class 10th supplementary result 2025 as well as other important results-related information. The Class 10 supplementary exams were conducted for students who did not pass one or more subjects in the main board exams. This opportunity enables them to improve their scores and avoid losing an academic year.

How to check CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025? • Go to the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in • Find the CBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2025 link and press on it • On the candidate login page, fill in the roll number, school number, and admit card ID in the given fields • The CBSE class 10 compartment result 2025 will be showcased on the screen • Save or print the result for later reference. How to check CBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2025 via SMS? • CBSE10 (roll number) (date of birth) (school number) (centre number) • Send it to 7738299899

• Review that your date of birth is entered in DDMMYYYY format Students will get an SMS containing a subject-wise mark sheet on the same number. Students will get an SMS containing a subject-wise mark sheet on the same number. CBSE Compartment Result 2025 Class 10: Credentials needed • Roll Number • School Number • Admit Card ID. CBSE Compartment Result Class 10: Passing Criteria Students should note that the passing criteria for both the main and supplementary CBSE exams remain the same. To pass the compartment exam, they must secure more than 33% marks in each subject. Those who fail to meet this requirement will need to reappear for the CBSE Class 10 board exams in 2026.

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025: Verification and Re-evaluation Facility The Central Board of Secondary Education has begun the re-evaluation and verification of marks facility for class 10th and 12th students who appeared for the compartment examination. Students can apply under this process for post-result services through the official website at cbse.gov.in. CBSE Compartment Result 2025: What next? Students must pick up the original marksheet from their respective schools as soon as the CBSE Class 10th supplementary results 2025 are released. Additionally, students will have the option to apply for their preferred higher education from the Science, Commerce, and Humanities streams.

The preliminary CBSE marksheet 2025 will be available for students to download via the web portal. Students must contact their respective schools to obtain the original marksheet verifying their eligibility for the CBSE 10th board results after downloading the provisional marksheet. Students will need to take the 10th board exams in the next academic year if they are unable to pass the CBSE 10th result 2025 compartment exam. It is anticipated that the CBSE 10th compartment exams will take place in February or March of 2026. CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025: Where to get a 'Migration' certificate? The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) provides the migration credentials to all affiliated schools. Children who are transferring to a different school board must pick up their migration certificate.