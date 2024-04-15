Govt jobs alert: UPSC to Income Tax dept, here is the list of jobs to apply

The craze for government jobs is immense among Indian youth as such jobs offer them security, social prestige, and most importantly, a stable future. When it comes to work-life balance, growth opportunities, employment securities and appealing jobs, then there is nothing better than government jobs.

Government jobs are always one of the most attractive job options for millions of youths, especially in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. If you are one such person who is keen to work as a government professional, then here are some of the job vacancies that you can apply for in different government organisations this week.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Combined Medical Services Exam 2024

The UPSC has invited applications from eligible candidates for the Combined Medical Services (CMS) 2027 exam to fill 827 positions. According to a notification issued by the commission, candidates can submit the online application forms on the official website, upsc.gov.in. The aspiring candidates need to pay the application fee of Rs 200. In the eligibility criteria, candidates need to pass both written and practical examinations of the final MBBS final examination.

Last date to apply: April 30, 2024

Examination Date: June 21, 2024

Website: www.upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC: Registrations open for IES/ISS exam 2024

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination 2024 through notice number 07/2024-IES/ISS dated April 10, 2024. According to the official notification, interested candidates can also submit the application forms by April 30, 2024 (6.00 pm) at the official website of UPSC, i.e., www.upsconline.nic.in.

Application Date: April 10, 2024

Last date to apply: April 30, 2024 (6 pm)

Examination Date: June 21, 2024

Income Tax Department: Various positions

The income tax department has invited applications from eligible candidates for the various positions within the department. Candidates are supposed to fill out the application with the help of the department's official website, incometax.gov.in. As per the official notification, aspiring candidates must submit their application for the job within 45 days of the release date.

Notification Release Date: April 3, 2024

Last date: Within 45 days of notification release.

Website: incometax.gov.in

SSC Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2024

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an official notification of SSC CHSL notification 2024 to fill a total of 3,712 vacancies through the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2024. According to the official notification, aspiring candidates should submit the online application for the SSC CHSL 2024 exam at ssc.nic.in till May 9 at 11 pm.

The SSC CHSL recruitment 2024 examination will be held for the Group C posts for Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Data Entry Operators (DEO) posts for various ministries, statutory bodies and tribunals.

Last date: May 9, 2024 (11 pm)

Examination date: Tentatively June-July

Website: ssc.nic.in