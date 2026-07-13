WBJEE 2026 Seat Allocation Round 2 registration begins; key details here

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) on Monday began the Round 2 counselling process for WBJEE 2026 admissions. Eligible candidates can register, modify their choices and participate in the second round of seat allotment through the official counselling portal until July 17.

Candidates who were not allotted a seat in the first round or those seeking an upgrade in their allotted institute or course can participate in Round 2. The counselling process is being conducted on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE 2026 Round 2 Counselling: Important Dates

For WBJEE Counselling 2026 Round 2 registration and choice selection- July 13 and July 17, 2026.

Round 2 seat allotment result- July 21, 2026. For newly allotted (seat acceptance fee, undergo document verification, complete admission procedures, and, if applicable, request withdrawal) - July 21 to July 23, 2026. How to apply for the WBJEE 2026 Round 2 Counselling? Step 1: Visit the counselling portal of the WBJEE exam at wbjeeb.nic.in Step 2: Press on the "WBJEE 2026 Round 2 Registration" link. Step 3: Log in to the system using your application number and password. Step 4: Input your preferences for the chosen colleges and courses. Step 5: Change your preferences if necessary.

ALSO READ: JNU admissions 2026: UG, COP registration begins; all you need to know Step 6: Submit the form after saving your preferences. Documents Required for WBJEE 2026 Seat Allocation Round 2 During verification, participating institutes may request more documentation. The following documents should be prepared by candidates: · WBJEE Rank Card 2026 · Seat Allotment Letter · WBJEE Seat Allocation ID · Class 10 Marksheet · Class 12 Marksheet · Category Certificate (if applicable) · PwD Certificate (if applicable)

· Government-issued Photo ID · Passport-size Photograph. WBJEE 2026 Round 2 Counselling Results The counselling timeline states that the Round 2 seat allocation results will be made public on July 21, 2026. In order to be admitted and have their documents verified, candidates who receive seats for the first time in this round must pay the necessary seat acceptance fee and report to their allocated institutes between July 21 and July 23, 2026. Candidates who decide to drop out of the counselling process are likewise subject to the same time frame. Before visiting the campus, applicants are advised to check the reporting schedule and admission requirements directly on the websites of the institutions they have been assigned.