West Bengal WBCHSE HS 12th results 2025 releasing today at wbresults.nic.in

West Bengal Higher Secondary result 2025: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is set to announce the Higher Secondary (HS) or Class 12 examination results for the academic year 2024–25 today, on May 7, 2025, at 12:30 PM.

The announcement will be made through a press conference at Vidyasagar Bhavan, Salt Lake, Kolkata.

Students can check their results online from 2 p.m. through the designated websites, wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.wb.gov, using their login credentials, i.e., roll number, and date of birth.

The board conducted the Class 12th board examination between March 3 and March 18, 2025, in different exam centres in West Bengal. This year, around 8 lakh students appeared for the HS exam.

WBCHSE HS 12th results 2025 Time:

WBCHSE HS results 2025: Official websites

Students can check and download their West Bengal HS Uchch Madhyamik results 2025 using the following websites:

wbchse.nic.in

wbresults.nic.in

West Bengal 12th Result: Original mark sheets and pass certificates

The council also mentioned that mark sheets and pass certificates will be distributed to 55 centres across the state, with educational institutions will be able to collect these teams from 10 am on May 8, 2025.

Schools are also directed to distribute these documents to students on the same day of collection. The hard copies will be dispatched to designated distribution centres, where schools can retrieve them and hand them to their students.

How to check and download WBCHSE Class 12 results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download WBCHSE Class 12 results 2025:

Visit the official results portal, wbresults.nic.in or wbchse.wb.gov.in.

On the home page, check for the “Higher Secondary Examination Result 2025” link.

Enter your login credentials, i.e., roll number and date of birth as per your admit card.

Click on the submit button to check your result.

Students can download and print a copy for future reference.

How to obtain the West Bengal Board Class 12 result 2025 through SMS?

Apart from online portals, students can also check their West Bengal Class 12 results via SMS. Here's how students can do this:

Open the messaging app on their mobile device

Type WB12 followed by a space and their roll number, and

Send the message to 56070.

The result will be sent to the candidate's phone directly through SMS. It aims to ensure quick and accessible information even in limited connectivity areas.

How to check West Bengal HS results on DigiLocker?

Candidates can get their West Bengal Board results 2025 online on the DigiLocker application by following the given steps:

Students can download the DigiLocker mobile application using their Aadhaar Number or visit the official website at digilocker.gov.in.

Check for the ‘Pull Partner Documents’ tab.

Then click on West Bengal or WB HS from the dropdown menu.

Select the 'West Bengal HS Marksheet 2025’ option.

Enter the year of passing and roll number in the given fields.

Then click on the ‘Get Document’ option to download the online marksheet.

Students can save the "West Bengal HS results" for future reference.

