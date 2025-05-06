CUET PG 2025 final answer key out: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has shared the Common University Entrance Test – Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2025 final answer key today. Candidates can download the final answer key through the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.

How to check and download CUET PG 2025 final answer key?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the CUET PG 2025 final answer key:

Visit the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.

On the home page, check for the “CUET PG – 2025: Final Answer Key" link.

The final answer key PDF will appear on your screen to download.

Candidates can check the answer key and calculate their marks.

As the final answer key has been released, the NTA will soon announce the CUET PG results 2025. The results will be prepared based on the final answer key only.

CUET PG answer key 2025: Check marking scheme

For each correct or appropriate answer, candidates will get 4 marks, and for every incorrect answer, 1 mark will be deducted. However, it is important to note here that no marks will be awarded in case of unanswered or marked for review.

Note: In case of more than one correct answer, students who have marked any of the correct answers will get four marks. If all options are correct, four marks will be awarded to everyone who attempted that question. If any question is found to be incorrect or dropped, four marks will be given to all candidates, whether they attempted it or not.