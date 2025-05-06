CBSE launches 6-digit DigiLocker access code for Class 10, 12 students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched a new six-digit access code-based activation system for students' Digilocker accounts. This system aims to enable Class 10 and 12 students to access their digital academic documents securely.

On the Digilocker platform, students can access their marksheets, migration certificates, and other documents under the 'Issued Documents' section.

However, schools have been advised to download and distribute individual student access codes using their school digilocker account.

CBSE results 2025: Official notice issued on DigiLocker Code

As per the official notification of CBSE, student-wise access code will be uploaded in the DigiLocker account of the respective schools. These codes will allow students to activate their personal Digilocker account, where digital academic records are stored in collaboration with the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

ALSO READ | CBSE board results 2025: How to check scorecards on Digilocker and SMS “For several years now, CBSE has been opening Digilocker accounts in advance for students of Class X and XII to provide immediate access to academic documents through its digital repository, Parinam Manjusha, following the declaration of results,” the official notification reads.

CBSE board results 2025 release date

Students are eagerly waiting for the CBSE class 10th and 12th results 2025. The board has not shared any official information on the same. However, Class 10th and 12th results are not going to be released this week, the board confirmed.

The board issued a clarification after reports claimed that the CBSE Class 10 and 12 results 2025 would be declared on May 2. CBSE denied the claim, stating that no official date has been finalised yet.

Also Read

CBSE board results 2025: How to access academic documents?

Students can access their digital academic records after receiving the six-digit unique code:

Visit the results portal at results.digilocker.gov.in.

Use the access code to activate the Digilocker account.

ALSO READ | CBSE Class 10, 12 board results 2025 to be out soon; how to check online Students are advised to raise a ticket at nad-support.digilocker.gov.in in case of any issue, while selecting the category "CBSE International Student 2025."

CBSE board results 2025: How can schools download the access code file?

Here are the simple steps that schools can follow to download the access code file: