CBSE launches 6-digit DigiLocker access code for Class 10, 12 students
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
has launched a new six-digit access code-based activation system for students' Digilocker accounts. This system aims to enable Class 10 and 12 students to access their digital academic documents securely.
On the Digilocker platform, students can access their marksheets, migration certificates, and other documents under the 'Issued Documents' section.
However, schools have been advised to download and distribute individual student access codes using their school digilocker account.
CBSE results 2025: Official notice issued on DigiLocker Code
As per the official notification of CBSE, student-wise access code will be uploaded in the DigiLocker account of the respective schools. These codes will allow students to activate their personal Digilocker account, where digital academic records are stored in collaboration with the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.
"For several years now, CBSE has been opening Digilocker accounts in advance for students of Class X and XII to provide immediate access to academic documents through its digital repository, Parinam Manjusha, following the declaration of results," the official notification reads.
CBSE board results 2025 release date
Students are eagerly waiting for the CBSE class 10th and 12th results 2025. The board has not shared any official information on the same. However, Class 10th and 12th results are not going to be released this week, the board confirmed.
The board issued a clarification after reports claimed that the CBSE Class 10 and 12 results 2025 would be declared on May 2. CBSE denied the claim, stating that no official date has been finalised yet.
CBSE board results 2025: How to access academic documents?
Students can access their digital academic records after receiving the six-digit unique code:
Visit the results portal at results.digilocker.gov.in.
Use the access code to activate the Digilocker account.
CBSE board results 2025: How can schools download the access code file?
Here are the simple steps that schools can follow to download the access code file:
- Visit the official Digilocker CBSE portal at cbse.digitallocker.gov.in.
- From the dropdown menu, select ‘Login as school’ and log in using school credentials.
- Then click on ‘Download access code file’.
- Thereafter, select the appropriate class—Class 10 or Class 12— in the new window, to download the access codes.
- Once downloaded, Schools will distribute the access codes to students with a user manual, also available for download from the same portal.