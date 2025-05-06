Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has announced the AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2025 admit cards today, May 6, 2025.

ALSO READ: CBSE launches 6-digit DigiLocker access code for Class 10, 12 students Students taking the advanced supplementary exam can download their hall tickets from the official website at bie.ap.gov.in using their login credentials, i.e., IPASE May 2025 roll number or previous admit card number for second-year students, followed by Date of Birth or Name.

Exam dates and timings

The Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (IPASE) theory exams are scheduled to take place from May 12 to May 20, 2025. The exams will be held in two sessions:

Morning Session: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Afternoon Session: 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

AP Inter examinations 2025 results

The results of AP Inter Class 11th and 12th examination 2025 have been released on April 12, 2025, by the board officials at the press conference. Along with the results, the AP Inter results data, such as grade-wise results, gender-wise results, pass percentages, etc., were also released.

The Class 11 or first-year exams were held from March 1 to March 19, 2025. The Class 12 or second-year exam was held from March 3 to March 20, 2025.

How to check and download the AP supplementary exams admit card 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the admit cards:

Visit the official website, bie.ap.gov.in.

On the home page, check for the AP Inter advanced supplementary exam admit card link.

Enter your login credentials and submit.

Check your admit card appearing on your screen.

You can download and take a printout for future reference.

How to download results via the mobile app or WhatsApp?

Students can download their admit cards through the "Mana Mithra" mobile app and WhatsApp Number 9552300009 by selecting the Education Services option and entering the IPE March 2025 Hall ticket number or Aadhaar Number and Date of Birth, as informed by BSE AP in an earlier notice.