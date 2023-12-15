XAT 2024 registration observes record hike in applicant numbers

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
What is the application fee for the XAT examination? The XAT application fee for 2024 is Rs 2100, and it has been increased by Rs 100 from the last session. Earlier, the XAT fee was 2000. The fee is the same for all the candidates belonging to any category. Although in other MBA exams, there is a rebate for reserved category candidates, in XAT, if you select XLRI in the application form, you need to pay Rs 200 additionally.
XAT eligibility criteria Here's the eligibility requirement of XAT
- Candidates must hold a bachelor's degree of a minimum of three years or equivalent in any discipline from a UGC-recognised university.
- Students in the final year of their bachelor's and with their results awaited are also eligible for the XAT examination.
- Working professionals with graduation or post-graduation degrees and candidates who have CA/CS are also eligible to apply.
Candidates need to understand that colleges accepting XAT scores have the minimum eligibility criteria of a minimum of 50 per cent marks in graduation and for reserved categories, it is 45 per cent. Thus aspirants should aim to score above 50 per cent in bachelor's degree for the programme.
