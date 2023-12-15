Sensex (0.61%)
70941.44 + 427.24
Nifty (0.67%)
21324.90 + 142.20
Nifty Smallcap (0.60%)
6921.70 + 41.25
Nifty Midcap (0.29%)
45667.90 + 133.60
Nifty Bank (0.19%)
47823.80 + 91.50
Heatmap

MBSE releases Class 10, 12 date sheets on official website, check details

The Mizoram board has released the date sheet for the class 10th and 12th examinations. Students can check the schedule on MBSE's official website. Here's how you can download the schedule

education, students, schools, books, studying, exams, entrance

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 11:02 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has released the Class 10th and 12th exam schedule on its official website. Students of classes 10th and 12th who will appear in the coming examination can check their schedule at mbse.edu.in.

The Class 10th board examination is scheduled to begin from February 26 to March 15, while the Class 12th examination is set to take place from February 28 to March 28. The time of the examination is from 10 am to 1 pm, with the entry to the exam hall starting half an hour before the scheduled time. The board will distribute the question papers at 9.45 am, and the answer sheets will be provided five minutes after that.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The practical exams for Class 10 home science are scheduled to take place on February 21, while the schools have the flexibility to conduct the science practical exams between February 21 and 23, 2024. The timing of the practical examinations will be from 10 am to 4 pm. 

As for Class 12, the practical exams for geography, psychology, home science, and geology are set to take place from February 14. Additionally, the class 12th science practical exam will commence on February 14.

Mizoram Board Exam 2024 date sheet: Steps to download

Here are the steps to download Mizoram Board Exam 2024:
  • Step 1: Visit the official website of Mizoram Board, mbse.edu.in.
  • Step 2: On the home page, check for the examination or exam schedule link.
  • Step 3: In that section, there will be links for class 10th and class 12th click on the representative link of the date sheet.
  • Step 4: On the class 10th and 12th exam, click on the link to download the date sheet for the relevant class.
  • Step 5: The date sheet is generally available in PDF format.
  • Step 6: You can download the date sheet’s pdf for your future reference. 

MBSE Class 10th Date Sheet

Exam Date Subjects
February 26, 2024

Also Read

World Cup 2023 Points Table: New Zealand dethrone India from top of table

World Cup 2023 Points Table: Australia at bottom after ENG vs AFG match

World Cup 2023 Points Table: India at number 2, Australia move to number 4

World Cup 2023 points table, top batters and bowlers after SA vs BAN match

Asia Cup 2023 Points Table: India at top in Super4 despite Bangladesh loss

CBSE Board exam 2024: Board releases Class 10, 12 practical exam guidelines

UP govt issues guidelines for Education Service Selection Commission

Low penetration of vocational, skill training into rural youth: Survey

UPSC CMS Exam 2023: Scorecard of recommended candidates revealed

19,190 vacancies filled up in central universities, IITs, IIMs: Minister

Mizo /Alternative English/ Hindi / Nepali/Bengali/Manipuri
February 29, 2024
English
March 4, 2024
Science
March 8, 2024
Social Science
March 13, 2024
Mathematics March 15, 2024 Home Science (Theory) / Introductory Information Technology (Theory)/Civics and Economics / Commercial Studies

MBSE Class 12th Date Sheet

Exam Dates Subjects
February 28, 2024 English
March 5, 2024 Mizo/Hindi/Nepali
March 7, 2024 Computer Science/Home Science
March 11, 2024 History/Physics/Accountancy
March 14, 2024 Education/Psychology/Geology/Business Mathematics
March 18, 2024 Political Science/Public Administration/Business Studies/Chemistry
March 22, 2024 Mathematics/Geography
March 26, 2024 Economics/Biology

Topics : Mizoram board examinations board exams exam results education

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 11:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price Today2001 Parliament attackUPSC CMS Exam 2023MyntraBudget 2024

Companies

Foxconn set to open its first iPhone assembly plant in Bengaluru in AprilVedanta Resources secures debt refinancing worth $1.25 billion: Report

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: ReportWhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

Delhi AQI: Air quality in several parts of Delhi 'very poor' on ThursdayMain conspirator somebody else in Parliament security breach: Report

Economy News

India-US relationship has moved in positive direction, says USISPF chiefHere to enhance partnership between EFTA, India: Norway's trade minister
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon