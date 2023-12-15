MBSE releases Class 10, 12 date sheets on official website, check details

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has released the Class 10th and 12th exam schedule on its official website. Students of classes 10th and 12th who will appear in the coming examination can check their schedule at mbse.edu.in.





The Class 10th board examination is scheduled to begin from February 26 to March 15, while the Class 12th examination is set to take place from February 28 to March 28. The time of the examination is from 10 am to 1 pm, with the entry to the exam hall starting half an hour before the scheduled time. The board will distribute the question papers at 9.45 am, and the answer sheets will be provided five minutes after that.

The practical exams for Class 10 home science are scheduled to take place on February 21, while the schools have the flexibility to conduct the science practical exams between February 21 and 23, 2024. The timing of the practical examinations will be from 10 am to 4 pm.

As for Class 12, the practical exams for geography, psychology, home science, and geology are set to take place from February 14. Additionally, the class 12th science practical exam will commence on February 14.

Mizoram Board Exam 2024 date sheet: Steps to download

Here are the steps to download Mizoram Board Exam 2024:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Mizoram Board, mbse.edu.in.

On the home page, check for the examination or exam schedule link.

In that section, there will be links for class 10th and class 12th click on the representative link of the date sheet.

On the class 10th and 12th exam, click on the link to download the date sheet for the relevant class.

The date sheet is generally available in PDF format.

You can download the date sheet's pdf for your future reference.

MBSE Class 10th Date Sheet

Exam Date Subjects February 26, 2024

Mizo /Alternative English/ Hindi / Nepali/Bengali/Manipuri

February 29, 2024 English

March 4, 2024 Science

March 8, 2024 Social Science

March 13, 2024 Mathematics

March 15, 2024 Home Science (Theory) / Introductory Information Technology (Theory)/Civics and Economics / Commercial Studies

MBSE Class 12th Date Sheet