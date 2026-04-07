Fewer sittings, quicker Bill passage mark Assam Assembly's functioning

The 15th Assam Legislative Assembly (2021–2026) functioned with fewer sitting days but faster legislative output, pointing to a model where efficiency has come at the cost of deliberation.

PRS Legislative Research data shows that 36 Bills were passed on a single day.

While the Assembly met less frequently than before, it passed a significantly higher number of Bills, often within days — or even hours — of introduction.

The Assembly met for just 20 days a year on average, down from 25 in the previous House, indicating a reduction in time available for legislative business and debate. In 2023 and 2024, Assam recorded lower sitting days than the average across states.

A striking 84 per cent of Bills were passed within a week, with very few taking longer, suggesting that legislative speed has often taken precedence over detailed scrutiny. On multiple occasions, the Assembly cleared large batches of Bills in a single sitting, including 36 in one day, pointing to a trend of compressed, high-volume lawmaking. On nine occasions, more than 10 Bills were passed in a single sitting. Once passed, most Bills moved quickly through the final stage, with 94 per cent receiving assent within three months, ensuring rapid conversion into law. What stands out