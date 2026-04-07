IPL 2026 Today's Match: RR vs MI playing 11, batters vs bowlers match-ups

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 13 of IPL 2026 at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati today, with hopes of extending their winning streak in the tournament. On the other hand, MI will look to bounce back in form after losing their previous game to DC.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: RR vs MI playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming RR, who made some big changes in their team combination following a ninth-position finish in IPL 2025, have looked like one of the most complete sides in the tournament. They have their batters and bowlers stepping up when needed, keeping the opposition under pressure. The form of skipper Riyan Parag with the bat will be a concern for them, but they have plenty of support around him to keep their unbeaten run going.

On the other hand, MI, despite their recent loss to Delhi, have been playing good cricket and are also one of the most well-settled sides in the tournament. They missed the services of their skipper Hardik Pandya in the last game, but will hope that the team will once again get back in form if he comes back in the playing 11 for the RR match.

But before the two sides finally take the ground, let’s take a look at the captaincy record of both skippers, their expected playing 11 combinations, and key player match-ups for the game.

Riyan Parag’s captaincy record in IPL (RR)

Matches: 10

Wins: 4

Losses: 6

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 40%

Hardik Pandya's captaincy record in IPL (MI)

Matches: 60

Wins: 36

Losses: 24

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 60%

IPL 2026: RR playing 11 vs MI

Rajasthan Royals have enjoyed a strong start and are unlikely to tinker with a winning combination. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi have been explosive, consistently providing brisk starts, while Dhruv Jurel has anchored the middle order with maturity. Skipper Riyan Parag is yet to fire with the bat but has impressed with his leadership, especially in crunch moments.

In the bowling unit, Tushar Deshpande has excelled at the death, while Ravi Bishnoi’s resurgence has been a major boost, making him one of the leading wicket-takers. Overall, RR look settled, balanced, and confident heading into this clash.

Rajasthan Royals playing 11 (probable): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma

Impact players: Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Sushant Mishra, Tushar Deshpande

RR squad for IPL 2026:

Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Riyan Parag, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen, Dasun Shanaka, Ravi Singh, Brijesh Sharma, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala, Shubham Dubey

IPL 2026: MI playing 11 vs RR

Mumbai Indians are hopeful of skipper Hardik Pandya’s return after he missed the previous match due to illness, a setback that disrupted team balance. His comeback would strengthen both batting and bowling.

Jasprit Bumrah has been economical but is still searching for his first wicket this season, while Shardul Thakur will look to bounce back after an expensive outing. Mitchell Santner is expected to retain his place in the spin department.

Deepak Chahar impressed in his opportunity, but MI may reconsider their combination after Corbin Bosch’s costly spell, with Trent Boult potentially returning to the line-up.

Mumbai Indians playing 11 (probable): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, AM Ghazanfar, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact players: Suryakumar Yadav, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar

MI squad for IPL 2026:

Hardik Pandya (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Danish Malewar, Robin Minz (wk), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Atharva Ankolekar, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tilak Varma, Ashwani Kumar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, AM Ghazanfar, Mayank Markande, Mohammad Izhar, Raghu Sharma

IPL 2026: RR vs MI key player battles

RR batters vs MI bowlers

Batter Bowler Inns Runs Outs SR Yashasvi Jaiswal Trent Boult 4 23 2 177 Yashasvi Jaiswal Shardul Thakur 5 45 0 205 Riyan Parag Jasprit Bumrah 6 17 1 81 Ravindra Jadeja Jasprit Bumrah 8 61 1 136 Ravindra Jadeja Trent Boult 9 51 1 155 Shimron Hetmyer Jasprit Bumrah 10 17 6 74 Shimron Hetmyer Trent Boult 6 22 1 116 Shimron Hetmyer Mitchell Santner 5 19 1 127 Shimron Hetmyer Hardik Pandya 10 69 1 157 Donovan Ferreira Trent Boult 5 14 0 108

MI batters vs RR bowlers

Batter Bowler Inns Runs Outs SR Rohit Sharma Sandeep Sharma 12 38 5 86 Rohit Sharma Ravi Bishnoi 6 46 3 124 Rohit Sharma Jofra Archer 8 34 3 100 Rohit Sharma Ravindra Jadeja 18 97 3 107 Ryan Rickelton Nandre Burger 6 84 3 187 Ryan Rickelton Jofra Archer 2 34 1 200 Quinton de Kock Sandeep Sharma 7 50 2 116 Quinton de Kock Jofra Archer 5 76 2 205 Suryakumar Yadav Sandeep Sharma 8 33 4 103 Suryakumar Yadav Ravi Bishnoi 9 86 3 162 Suryakumar Yadav Jofra Archer 11 67 3 146 Suryakumar Yadav Ravindra Jadeja 13 71 3 97 Tilak Varma Ravi Bishnoi 5 53 1 183 Tilak Varma Jofra Archer 4 54 1 257 Tilak Varma Ravindra Jadeja 4 49 1 132 Hardik Pandya Ravi Bishnoi 5 69 0 223 Hardik Pandya Jofra Archer 14 83 3 138 Hardik Pandya Ravindra Jadeja 4 18 2 113

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