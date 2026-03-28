PM Modi to interact with NDA workers of Assam, Puducherry on Mar 30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually interact with NDA workers of Assam and Puducherry on Monday as part of the 'Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot Samvaad' initiative aiming to give messages directly to them ahead of assembly elections there.

Modi said people of Assam and Puducherry are going to bless the NDA governments again in the state and the Union Territory (UT) respectively.

Assembly elections in Assam and Puducherry will be held on April 9.

"Assam's progress in the last decade is for everyone to see. The state is known for its developmental strides across sectors.

"That is why, Assam is clear -- it's NDA all the way. People are all set for five more years of the double-engine NDA government," Modi said.