Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / Andhra Pradesh assembly polls: TDP leads in 109 seats, YSRCP in 18 seats

Andhra Pradesh assembly polls: TDP leads in 109 seats, YSRCP in 18 seats

After two rounds of counting, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is leading in Pulivendula Assembly constituency with 5,175 votes over his TDP rival Ravi

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N Chandrababu Naidu
N Chandrababu Naidu is leading in Kuppam assembly segment after one round of counting with 893 votes, over his YSRCP rival KRJ Bharat (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 12:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has crossed the halfway mark by leading in 109 Assembly seats out of the total 175 segments in Andhra Pradesh in the rarely trends.

According to the Election Commission data, the ruling YSRCP is leading in 18 seats while TDP's NDA partner Janasena is leading in 15 segments and alliance partner BJP in four segments.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

After two rounds of counting, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is leading in Pulivendula Assembly constituency with 5,175 votes over his TDP rival Ravi.

N Chandrababu Naidu is leading in Kuppam assembly segment after one round of counting with 893 votes, over his YSRCP rival KRJ Bharat.

In Mangalagiri, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh is leading with 8,411 votes over his YSRCP rival M Lavanya after two rounds of counting.

Meanwhile, Irrigation Minister and senior YSRCP leader A Rambabu is trailing his TDP rival K Lakshminarayana, who is leading with 2,442 votes after two rounds of counting.

Mines Minister and senior YSRCP leader P Ramachandra Reddy is leading with 45 votes in Punganuru over his TDP opponent C Ramachandra Reddy.

YSRCP leader and Animal Husbandry Minister S Appala Raju is trailing his TDP rival G Sireesha in Palasa. Sireesha is leading with 4,388 votes after one round of counting.

Education Minister and TDP senior leader B Satyanarayana is trailing his TDP rival K Kala Venkata Rao by 601 votes in Cheepurupalle.

Also Read

Andhra Assembly polls: Stage set for poll battle between YSRCP, TDP

TDP will 'rebuild' Andhra, take it out of debt trap: K Ravindra Kumar

YSRCP, TDP, Janasena are 'B' team of BJP in Andhra, says Rahul Gandhi

YSRCP chief Jagan to begin election campaign from today in Andhra Pradesh

TDP, BJP, Janasena use political power to serve people: Chandrababu Naidu

Odisha Assembly polls: BJP challenges Naveen Patnaik's BJD in tight race

Will start process of holding J-K polls very soon: CEC Rajiv Kumar

Prem Singh Tamang's SKM records landslide victory in Sikkim polls

Bhaichung Bhutia loses to SKM's R D Dorjee in Barfung Assembly constituency

Accept people's mandate: Cong after winning only a single seat in Arunachal

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Y S Jaganmohan ReddyN Chandrababu NaiduYSRCPTDPAndhra Pradesh

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 12:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story