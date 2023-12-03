Assembly election results 2023: How did sitting MPs perform in five states?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dominated the assembly election results for four states declared on Sunday. It won three of the four states, namely Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, all in the Hindi heartland.

Congress emerged victorious in Telangana, winning the elections from K Chandrasekhar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BHRS).

Several national parties had fielded their sitting members of the Parliament in these assembly polls. Here's a look at how they performed (as of 7 pm):

Rajasthan

Kirodi Lal Meena (BJP Member of Rajya Sabha) - Won

Meena contested elections from Sawai Madhopur. He won with a margin of 22,510 votes.

Rajyavardhan Rathore (BJP Member of Lok Sabha from Jaipur Rural) - Won

The former sports minister for sports and information and broadcasting contested from Jhotwara. He won the seat with a margin of 50,167 votes.

Diya Kumari (BJP Member of Lok Sabha from Rajsamand) - Won

Diya Kumari contested from Vidhyadhar Nagar and won with a margin of 71,368 votes. She secured 158,516 votes in total.

Mahant Balak Nath (BJP Member of Lok Sabha from Alwar) - Won

Mahant Balak Nath contested from Tijara and won with a margin of 6,173 votes. He won 110,209 votes in total.

Narendra Kumar (BJP Member of Lok Sabha from Jhunjhunu) - Lost

Narendra Kumar lost to INC's Kumari Rita Choudhary from Mandawa with a margin of 18,717 votes. His total votes were 80,030.

Bhagirath Chaudhary (BJP Member of Lok Sabha from Ajmer) - Lost

Bhagirath Chaudhary stood in third place in the Kishangarh constituency. He lost with a margin of 46,111 votes.

Devji Patel (BJP Member of Lok Sabha from Jalore-Sirohi) - Lost

Devji Patel lost the seat of Sanchore with a margin of 64,983 votes.

Hanuman Beniwal (Member of Lok Sabha from Nagaur) - Won

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party's Hanuman Beniwal won the Khinwsar seat with a margin of 2,059 votes.

Madhya Pradesh

Narendra Tomar (BJP Member of Lok Sabha from Morena) - Won

Union Minister Narendra Tomar won from Dimani with a margin of 24,461 votes.

Prahlad Singh Patel (BJP Member of Lok Sabha from Damoh)- Won

Union Minister Patel won from Narsingpur with a margin of 31,310 votes.

Faggan Singh Kulaste (BJP Member of Lok Sabha from Mandla, Cabinet Minister) - Lost

Union Minister of State for Rural Development Faggan Singh Kulaste lost to INC's Chainsingh Warkade from the Niwas constituency with a margin of 9,723 votes.

Riti Pathak (BJP Member of Lok Sabha from Sidhi) - Leading

Riti Pathak, as of 7:30 pm, was leading from Sidhi with a margin of 22,100 votes.

Ganesh Singh (BJP Member of Parliament from Satna) - Trailing

Contesting from Satna, Ganesh Singh was trailing with a margin of 3,267 votes.

Uday Pratap Singh (BJP Member of Lok Sabha from Narmadapuram) - Won

Uday Pratap Singh won from Gadarwara with a margin of 56,529 votes. He secured 111,811 votes in total.

Rakesh Singh (BJP Member of Lok Sabha from Jabalpur) - Won

Rakesh Singh won from Jabalpur Paschim with a margin of 30,134 votes. He secured 96,268 votes in total.

Chattisgarh

Renuka Singh (BJP Member of Lok Sabha from Premnagar) - Leading

Union Minister Renuka Singh led from her seat Bharatpur-Sonhat with a margin of 4,749 votes.

Vijay Baghel (BJP Member of Lok Sabha from Durg) - Trailing

Vijay Baghel was contesting against Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel from Patan, trailing by 19,723 votes.

Gomati Sai (BJP Member of Lok Sabha from Raigarh) - Won

Gomati Sai won from the Pathalgaon constituency with a margin of 255 votes.

Arun Sao (BJP Member of Lok Sabha from Bilaspur) - Leading

Arun Sao was leading in Lormi with a margin of 45,891 seats.

Deepak Kumar Baij (Congress Member of Lok Sabha from Lormi)

Fighting from Chitrakot, Baij lost the assembly elections with a margin of 8,370 votes.

Telangana

Arvind Dharmapuri (BJP Member of Lok Sabha from Nizamabad) - Lost

Arvind Dharmapuri lost from Koratla with a margin of 10,305 votes.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar (BJP Member of Lok Sabha from Karimnagar) - Trailing

Bandi Sanjay Kumar was trailing from Karimnagar with a margin of 4,648 votes.

Soyam Bapurao (BJP Member of Lok Sabha, Adilabad) - Lost

Soyam Bapurao from Adilabad lost to Bharat Rashtra Samithi's Anil Jadhav with a margin of 22,800 votes.

Anumula Revanth Reddy (Congress Member of Lok Sabha from Malkajgiri)

Kamareddy seat - Lost

Revanth Reddy lost in Kamareddy with a margin of 11,736 votes.

Kodangal seat - Won

Reddy won from Kodangal with a margin of 32,532 votes.