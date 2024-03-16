Assembly elections: Schedule for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal, Sikkim

Assembly elections 2024: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has unveiled the schedule for the Assembly Elections 2024, coinciding with the Lok Sabha elections. Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh & Sikkim will all go to polls following the same schedule as the general elections.

This means that Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases alongside the state Assembly polls. Polling for the state Assembly elections kicks off on April 19.





The results for both Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections will be declared together on June 4.

Details by State

Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim

Voting for these states will initiate in the first phase on April 19. Nomination filing ends on March 27, with scrutiny on March 28 and withdrawal by March 30.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 41 of the 60 seats in the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly in the 2019 election. The Janata Dal (United) won seven seats, the National People's Party (NPP) secured five, the Congress four, the People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) one and Independent candidates secured two.

The Sikkim Assembly holds 32 seats. In the 2019 elections, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha won 17, the exact number required to form the government.

Andhra Pradesh

With 175 Assembly constituencies, voting takes place during the fourth phase of the general elections. Nomination filing ends on April 25, scrutiny on April 26, and withdrawal by April 29. Voting is scheduled for May 13.

In Andhra Pradesh, the ruling YSR Congress Party, led by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, secured a massive victory with 151 out of 175 seats, leaving only 23 seats for the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). The Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failed to make any mark in the previous elections.

Odisha

Elections in Odisha span across four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. Nomination filing dates vary per phase, with the last phase having nominations until May 14 and withdrawal by May 17.

In the 2019 elections, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) secured a comfortable victory with 112 out of 147 seats, while BJP and Congress managed to secure 23 and nine seats respectively.






