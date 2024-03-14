Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / Nitish, Rabri among 11 elected unopposed to Bihar Legislative Council

Nitish, Rabri among 11 elected unopposed to Bihar Legislative Council

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was on Thursday declared elected unopposed to the state legislative council for a fourth consecutive term.

Others who got elected to the Upper House include former chief minister Rabri Devi (RJD), state minister Santosh Suman (HAM) and former minister Mangal Pandey (BJP)
Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 4:28 PM IST
Besides Kumar, 10 candidates from different parties, who had stood in the biennial polls to 11 seats of the legislative council, were declared elected unopposed on the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers.

Kumar reached the Vidhan Sabha secretariat to collect his certificate, accompanied by close aide Rajiv Ranjan Singh Lalan', whom he succeeded as JD(U) president, and Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, both from ally BJP.

First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

