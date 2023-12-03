Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / Congress' performance in MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan disappointing: Kharge

Congress' performance in MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan disappointing: Kharge

He said the party put up a spirited campaign in all these four states and acknowledged the efforts of lakhs of Congress workers

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 4:38 PM IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said the party's performance in the assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh was disappointing and added it would overcome the "temporary setbacks" and prepare fully for the Lok Sabha elections along with INDIA bloc partners.

He thanked the people of Telangana, where the party is on course to dislodge the BRS from power and form the government.

He said the party put up a spirited campaign in all these four states and acknowledged the efforts of lakhs of Congress workers.

"I thank the people of Telangana for the mandate we have received from them. I also thank all those who voted for us in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Our performance in these three states have no doubt been disappointing, but with determination, we reaffirm our strong resolve to rebuild and revive ourselves in these three states," he said in a post on X.

"We will overcome temporary setbacks and prepare ourselves fully for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections along with the INDIA parties," the Congress chief asserted.

Several opposition parties, including the Congress, have formed the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the BJP unitedly in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress is set to lose power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. In Madhya Pradesh, the party's attempt to wrest power from the BJP appeared to have failed, according to counting trends.

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 4:38 PM IST

