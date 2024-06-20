Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / Shiv Sena should get 100 seats to contest in Maharashtra polls: Leader

Shiv Sena should get 100 seats to contest in Maharashtra polls: Leader

A senior leader of the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said his party should get to contest at least 100 of the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra.

Notably, Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal recently said his party should get 80-90 seats to contest in the state assembly polls | File image of CM Shinde (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 9:26 AM IST
The Shiv Sena is part of the Mahayuti coalition which also includes the BJP and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

Assembly elections are due in the state in October.

"We should get 100 seats to contest, and we will make sure that we win 90 out of them," former state minister Ramdas Kadam said on Wednesday at a function to mark the 58th Foundation Day of the undivided Shiv Sena, organised by the Shinde faction at the NSCI complex here.

Notably, Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal recently said his party should get 80-90 seats to contest in the state assembly polls.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis later said BJP is the largest party and will contest more seats in the state election.

However, the seat-sharing formula will be finalised only after leaders of the three parties meet and discuss, Fadnavis said.

In the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections, the ruling Mahayuti won 17 out of 48 seats in the state. The BJP won 9 seats, Shiv Sena 7 and NCP 1.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) of Sharad Pawar, bagged 30 seats.

Topics :Eknath ShindeMaharashtra Assembly ElectionsMaharashtraShiv Sena

First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 9:25 AM IST

