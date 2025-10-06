ECI announces bypolls in 8 Assembly seats across 7 states, UTs: Check dates

In Rajasthan, bypolls will be held in Anta after the disqualification of BJP MLA Kanwarlal, who was convicted and sentenced to three years in jail for pointing a pistol at a sub-divisional magistrate.

Other seats that will go to polls due to the death of sitting MLAs include:

Jharkhand: Ghatsila (ST) – following the death of Ramdas Soren

Telangana: Jubilee Hills – following the death of Maganti Gopinath

Punjab: Tarn Taran – following the death of Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal

Mizoram: Dampa (ST) – following the death of Lalrintluanga Saila

Odisha: Nuapada – following the death of Rajendra Dholakia

The last date for filing nominations in Jammu & Kashmir and Odisha is October 20, while candidates from Rajasthan, Punjab, Telangana, Mizoram, and Jharkhand must file by October 21.

The ECI also announced the schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections, which will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results declared on November 14.