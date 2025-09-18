Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / Rahul Gandhi accuses CEC of shielding those who 'destroyed democracy'

Rahul Gandhi accuses CEC of shielding those who 'destroyed democracy'

At a press conference, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha alleged systemic voter manipulation targeting opposition supporters, Dalits, and minorities

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had made similar allegations against the CEC last month as well. (Photo:PTI)
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 11:12 AM IST
Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar of protecting those responsible for “destroying Indian democracy".
 
"This is another milestone in setting up and demonstrating to the youth of this country how elections are being rigged. I am going to make a strong claim about CEC Gyanesh Kumar. I am going to show the people proof that the CEC of India is protecting those who have destroyed Indian democracy," said Gandhi at a press conference in New Delhi.
 
According to the Congress leader, there is a "deliberate method" through which votes are being added or deleted, accusing a group of systematically targeting millions of people. "I am also going to show you the method by which votes are being added and deleted and how that's done," Gandhi said, adding that this practice is directed mainly at "opposition supporters, Dalits, Adivasis, minorities, and similar vulnerable groups".

6,018 votes deleted in Karnataka

Rahul Gandhi claimed that somebody tried to delete 6,018 votes in Karnataka's Aland constituency but it was caught. "In Aland, 6,018 applications were filed, impersonating voters. The people who allegedly filed these applications never actually filed them. The filing was done automatically using software," said Gandhi.
 
"Mobile numbers from outside Karnataka, from different states were used to delete votes in Aland, specifically targeting Congress voters. This wasn't random, these deletions specifically targeted booths where the Congress party was winning," he added. 

EC should release data in a week

The Congress MP demanded that the Election Commission release the data of the Karnataka Assembly elections within a week, warning that failure to do so would confirm suspicions of vote theft. "The Election Commission has to release this data, these phone numbers, these OTPs within a week, otherwise we will know for sure that Gyanesh Kumar is protecting the people who are destroying and attacking the constitution," Gandhi said.

'H-bomb' revelations to follow

Rahul Gandhi also said the revelations made at this press conference did not constitute the “hydrogen bomb” he had earlier hinted at, but assured that such a disclosure is “coming shortly".
 
The press conference was announced by the Congress on Wednesday without revealing the agenda, sparking widespread speculation. The announcement also came shortly after Rahul Gandhi hinted at dropping a "hydrogen bomb" of revelations on alleged "vote chori" (vote theft).

Give affidavit or apologise: CEC

Gandhi had made similar allegations against the CEC last month as well. Responding to Gandhi's allegations, Kumar had said: “If one thinks that by making a PPT presentation with wrong facts, the ECI will act, that is not the case. ECI cannot act without the affidavit in such a serious matter as it would be against the law and the Constitution.”
 
He further asked Gandhi to either apologise or back his claims with a signed affidavit as required under electoral rules. “Give an affidavit or apologise to the nation. There is no third option. If an affidavit is not given within seven days, this means that all allegations are baseless,” said Kumar.

Topics :Rahul GandhiElection Commission of IndiaCongressElection newschief election commissionerBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

