Bihar electoral list row: Opposition cries foul, CEC says process fair

CEC Gyanesh Kumar says over 100,000 officers deployed for Bihar's voter list revision, last done in 2003; voters can submit documents till July 25 and during Claims & Objections phase

The EC said that voters are allowed to submit their documents anytime before July 25. (Photo/ PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 2:22 PM IST
Amid rising concerns from opposition parties in poll-bound Bihar, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar has defended the Election Commission’s (EC) decision to carry out a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.  
Talking to reporters in Firozabad on Sunday, Kumar said, “Nearly every political party complained about issues in the authenticity of the voter list, and demanded updations... More than 100,000 booth-level officers are working on it with the support of all political parties.” 
  However, several INDIA bloc members, including the Congress, have already raised questions over the timing and possible misuse of the revision process. They allege that the EC’s move could lead to the “willful exclusion” of voters using state machinery. 
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge described the revision as a “conspiracy by BJP-RSS to snatch away the voting rights of Dalits and other deprived sections”, while Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Kumar accused the EC of incompetence and claimed the process raises suspicions of biased intent. 
  Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, questioned why such a revision was being conducted solely in Bihar and not nationwide, as was done in 2003. However, the BJP-led NDA has defended the voter list update as a necessary step, accusing the opposition of attempting to find “excuses” ahead of a “certain defeat”. 
 

EC clarifies no change in instructions

In response to the backlash, the EC issued a statement on Sunday clarifying that the SIR is progressing “smoothly at the ground level” in Bihar and that there has been “no change in instructions” since the order was issued on June 24. 
The EC said that voters are allowed to submit their documents “anytime before July 25, 2025” and will have another opportunity during the “Claims & Objections” period. It urged the public to “beware of statements being made by a few persons... attempting to confuse the public with their incorrect and misleading statements.”
 

Revision based on demographic changes

According to the EC, the special revision exercise is essential to ensure accuracy in the voters' list due to multiple factors — rapid urbanisation, high migration, a surge in first-time voters, non-reporting of deaths, and inclusion of foreign illegal immigrants. The last similar exercise in Bihar was conducted in 2003. 
The Commission added that the names of existing electors who submit enumeration forms will be included in the draft electoral rolls to be released on August 1, 2025. Additional time will be provided for document submission, reinforcing that the process is in line with its order dated June 24.
 

SC to hear petitions on July 10

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear petitions challenging the EC’s decision to conduct the revision. A partial working day Bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi took up submissions from senior advocates including Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Singhvi, and Gopal Sankaranarayanan. 
Sibal, appearing for RJD MP Manoj Jha, argued that the EC’s timeline was unfeasible, given that elections are likely in November. Singhvi pointed out that approximately 40 million of Bihar’s 80 million voters will need to submit documents by July 25.  Sankaranarayanan added that even Aadhaar and voter ID cards were not being accepted during the process. 
While the Bench agreed to list the matter for July 10, Justice Dhulia noted that the current timeline “does not have sanctity” since elections are yet to be officially notified.
 
[With PTI inputs]

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

