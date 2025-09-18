Explained: What is the process of voter deletion in India and how it works

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi , on Thursday launched a strong attack on Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, accusing him of shielding those “responsible for destroying Indian democracy”.

“This is another milestone in setting up and demonstrating to the youth of this country how elections are being rigged. I am going to make a strong claim about CEC Gyanesh Kumar. I am going to show the people proof that the CEC of India is protecting those who have destroyed Indian democracy,” Gandhi said at a press conference in New Delhi.

ALSO READ: Who is ECI shielding?: Kharge questions after Rahul's voter deletion charge He alleged there is a “deliberate method” of adding and deleting votes, particularly targeting opposition supporters, dalits, adivasis, minorities, and other vulnerable groups. Gandhi further claimed that in Karnataka’s Aland constituency, an attempt was made to delete 6,018 votes using impersonation and software-driven applications.

How did the Election Commission respond? The Election Commission of India (ECI) dismissed the allegations, calling them “incorrect and baseless”. In a written reply, the ECI said, “No deletion of any vote can be done online by any member of the public, as misconceived by Rahul Gandhi. No deletion can take place without allowing the affected person to be heard properly.” The commission clarified that in 2023, there were some unsuccessful attempts to delete voters in the Aland Assembly constituency, and the ECI itself filed an FIR to probe the matter. It also pointed out that the seat was won by BJP’s Subhadh Guttedar in 2018 and by Congress’s BR Patil in 2023.

What is the process of voter deletion? Voter deletion in India is governed by the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960. The process is designed to prevent arbitrary removals and to ensure every voter gets a fair chance to respond. ALSO READ: Bihar elections: EVMs get a makeover; coloured candidate pics, bolder font The process begins with Form 7, which can be submitted to the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) by either the voter themselves (for example, if they have shifted constituencies) or by another elector raising an objection. The form requires details such as constituency, EPIC number, reason for deletion, and the applicant’s signature.

What are valid reasons for deletion? A voter’s name can only be removed if: • They have permanently shifted to another constituency • They are not found at the registered address • Their name appears twice on the roll • They have passed away • They are not an Indian citizen What safeguards exist in the process? • Every Form 7 application is scrutinised, and incomplete ones are rejected early • If the application moves forward, the voter receives an official notice of hearing from the ERO • A Booth Level Officer (BLO) conducts ground verification to check if the voter has moved, died, or if the entry is a duplicate

• Both the voter and the applicant can present their case in a hearing • Only after this process does the ERO issue a final order Can deletions be challenged? Yes. If a voter feels their name was wrongly deleted, they can file an appeal or reapply using Form 6 with valid documents. False applications are punishable under the law. Can software really delete votes? Rahul Gandhi alleged that automated systems were used to file mass deletion requests in Karnataka. While such software may flood the system with fake applications, it cannot directly strike names off the rolls.