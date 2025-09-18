Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / Allegations 'incorrect and baseless': ECI hits back at Rahul Gandhi

Allegations 'incorrect and baseless': ECI hits back at Rahul Gandhi

The leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had accused Kumar of protecting those responsible for destroying Indian democracy

Gyanesh Kumar
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had earlier said, “If one thinks that by making a PPT presentation with wrong facts, the ECI will act, that is not the case. (File Photo: PTI)
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 1:11 PM IST
Responding to comments against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Thursday the allegations "are incorrect and baseless."
 
Earlier today, the leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, accused Kumar of protecting those responsible for “destroying Indian democracy".
 
In a written response, the ECI said, "Allegations made by Rahul Gandhi are incorrect and baseless. No deletion of any vote can be done online by any member of the public, as misconceived by Rahul Gandhi. No deletion can take place without allowing the affected person to be heard properly.

ECI filed FIR to investigate Aland Constituency matter

"In 2023, certain unsuccessful attempts were made for the deletion of electors in the Aland Assembly Constituency and a first investigation report (FIR) was filed by ECI itself to investigate the matter," the commission clarified. According to the records, the Aland Assembly Constituency was won by Subhadh Guttedar (Bharatiya Janata Party) in 2018 and BR Patil (Indian National Congress) in 2023, it added. 
 
Gandhi had claimed that somebody tried to delete 6,018 votes in Karnataka's Aland constituency, but it was caught. "In Aland, 6,018 applications were filed, impersonating voters. The people who allegedly filed these applications never actually filed them. The filing was done automatically using software," Gandhi said.
 
Asserting that his claims were backed by 100 per cent proof, Gandhi said, "I am going to make a strong claim about CEC Gyanesh Kumar. I am going to show the people proof that the CEC of India is protecting those who have destroyed Indian democracy."

Gandhi made similar allegations in August

Gandhi had made similar allegations against the CEC last month as well. Responding to Gandhi's allegations, Kumar had earlier said, “If one thinks that by making a PPT presentation with wrong facts, the ECI will act, that is not the case. ECI cannot act without the affidavit in such a serious matter, as it would be against the law and the Constitution.”
 
He further asked Gandhi to either apologise or back his claims with a signed affidavit as required under electoral rules. “Give an affidavit or apologise to the nation. There is no third option. If an affidavit is not given within seven days, this means that all allegations are baseless,” said Kumar.

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaRahul Gandhichief election commissionerBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

