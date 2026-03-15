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Election Commission to announce assembly poll dates for five states today

Polls are due in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry. The poll authority has convened a press conference at 4 pm to announce the schedule

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The Election Commission will announce dates for assembly polls on Sunday evening.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2026 | 10:08 AM IST
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The Election Commission will announce dates for assembly polls on Sunday evening.

Polls are due in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry.

The poll authority has convened a press conference at 4 pm to announce the schedule.

The terms of these legislative assemblies are ending on different dates in May and June.

Final electoral rolls of the four states and the Union territory of Puducherry have been published as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters' list.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Election Commission of IndiaElection CommissionAssembly elections

First Published: Mar 15 2026 | 10:08 AM IST

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