ECI makes pre-certification mandatory for political ads on social media

In its order, the Election Commission directed all registered national and state political parties, as well as contesting candidates, to seek approval from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) before publishing or broadcasting any political advertisements.

The MCMCs have been set up at both district and state levels to certify political advertisements as per the Commission’s guidelines.

The Commission made it clear that no political advertisements, including those on social media or internet-based platforms, can be released without pre-certification from the respective MCMC. This includes content posted on social media websites, websites and other online platforms operated by political parties or candidates.

The Election Commission also said that MCMCs will closely monitor media content to detect and act on any suspected cases of “paid news” during the election period.

Candidates to declare social media handles

The Election Commission instructed all candidates to declare their authentic social media handles when filing their nomination papers.