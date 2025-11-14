Friday, November 14, 2025 | 10:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Modi predicts split in Congress after NDA's stellar show in Bihar polls

PM Modi predicts split in Congress after NDA's stellar show in Bihar polls

Congress posted one of its weakest-ever results in Bihar, prompting PM Modi to forecast a split, while RJD too failed to widen its caste coalition despite a strong vote share and young-voter outreach

Tejashvi Yadav, Tejashvi, RJD leader
Despite securing the best vote share among all parties, the results yet again underlined the RJD’s failure to stitch a caste coalition beyond its Muslim–Yadav support base. (Photo:PTI)

Archis Mohan New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 10:04 PM IST

On Friday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on social media his tributes to India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, and by evening predicted that the Congress is headed for a split.
 
In the 2025 Bihar Assembly polls, the Congress won six seats of the 61 it contested in alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and others, with an 8.73 per cent vote share — its second-worst performance in the state since 1951. In the 2010 Bihar Assembly polls, the Congress fielded candidates on all 243 seats, winning
