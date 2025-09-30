Bihar electoral roll adds 1.787 million voters after SIR exercise

The contentious, over three-month-long process of the special intensive revision (SIR) of Bihar’s electoral rolls concluded on Tuesday evening with the Election Commission (EC) publishing the poll-bound state’s final electoral roll.
On 24 June, when the EC announced the launch of the SIR, the number of electors on the rolls stood at 78.9 million (7.89 crore).
After the EC concluded the field surveys under the SIR in July, the draft roll released on 1 August contained details of 72.4 million electors, after deleting 6.5 million registered voters found to be “absent”, “shifted”, or “dead”.
The EC’s final electoral roll for Bihar, published on Tuesday, now contains details of 74.2 million (7.42 crore) voters — a net increase of 1.787 million over the draft electoral roll published on 1 August.
The final roll added 2.153 million electors to the draft list and removed 366,000 names, resulting in the net increase of 1.787 million.
The EC said the final figure may change marginally after supplementary lists are published during the poll process. The poll authority is scheduled to visit Patna on 4 and 5 October to take stock of preparedness. The term of the 243-member Bihar Assembly ends on 22 November.
In a statement, the EC said the SIR exercise, the first such in the state in 22 years, was carried out in line with Article 326 of the Constitution and the motto “no eligible voter to be left out, and no ineligible person to be included in the electoral rolls”.
The EC has not yet provided details such as the district-wise break-up, numbers of male, female, and third-gender voters, or age-group proportions.
Political activist Yogendra Yadav, one of the petitioners against the EC’s SIR in the Supreme Court, on Tuesday flagged what he termed “unexplained” increases in the number of electors. Yadav said that, as per the EC, the number of Form-6 applications received till 1 September was 1.693 million, and any later claims were not to be included in the final rolls. “Yet, as per today’s data, the EC has added 2.153 million voters. So the question: How did at least 460,000 new voters get added in the final roll after 1 September?” he asked.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) welcomed the EC’s publication of the final electoral roll, arguing that the Opposition’s criticism of the SIR had no basis, which they said was disproved with the addition of over 1.7 million names.
State Congress president Rajesh Kumar voiced “serious concerns” about deletions in the draft roll “remaining far in excess of the number of additions” in the final roll. “The credibility and impartiality of the EC remains doubtful,” he said.
The EC has announced that it will undertake the SIR exercise across the country. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar thanked EC officials, about 100,000 Booth Level Officers (BLOs), lakhs of volunteers, and over 160,000 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by 12 political parties.