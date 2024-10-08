The counting of votes for the Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Assembly elections began at 8 am on Tuesday. Haryana is likely to have a two-way battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress. Jammu and Kashmir sees major players including the National Conference (NC) which is in alliance with the Congress party, BJP, People’s Democratic Party (PDP), as well as several independent candidates.

The counting of votes began with postal ballots, which allows eligible voters, such as service personnel, elderly, or individuals with disabilities, to cast their vote remotely via postal mail. This method ensures participation in elections for those unable to vote in person at their assigned polling stations. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Major parties in Haryana

Major parties contesting the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections are the BJP and Congress. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also decided to contest in all 90 seats, opting to not form any alliance ahead of polls. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have formed an alliance. While the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) is contesting the polls in collaboration with the Azad Samaj Party. The elections marked a major battle between the BJP, which strived for a third consecutive term, and the Congress, which is aiming to reclaim its power in the state after a decade.

Major parties in Jammu and Kashmir

In Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah-led National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP have traditionally dominated the political landscape in the region. For the 2024 Assembly elections in J-K Congress has formed an alliance with NC. The BJP is also a significant contender, especially in the Jammu region, aiming to consolidate its influence. Smaller parties like the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) and the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference (JKPC) have also emerged as potential players.

At 9.30 am here are the major trends in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir:

Haryana Assembly elections

At 10 am, Congress is leading with 36 seats, falling below the majority mark after a strong performance earlier in the day. The BJP leads in 49 seats, well over the 46-seat mark. Meanwhile, the INLD is leading in three seats, JJP in zero, and other parties and independent candidates are leading in 2 seats, each.

Congress: 36

More From This Section

BJP: 49

JJP: 0

INLD: 3

Others: 2

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections

In Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP is leading with 23 seats, while the NC and Congress alliance is leads in 49 seats, well over the 46-seat majority mark. The PDP is leading in two seats, while other candidates and parties are leading in 16 seats.

BJP: 23

NC + Congress: 49

PDP: 2

Other: 16