Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / Jammu-Kashmir elections can take place at any time now: Centre tells SC

Jammu-Kashmir elections can take place at any time now: Centre tells SC

Article 370 hearing: Centre tells SC that process of updation of voters' list in J-K is underway, it will take a month or so to complete

Photo: ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 11:48 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Article 370 hearing: Centre tells SC polls in J-K can take place at any time, decision depends on Election Commission, state poll panel.

Article 370 hearing: Centre tells SC that process of updation of voters' list in J-K is underway, it will take a month or so to complete.

Restoration of complete statehood in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will take some time: Centre to SC hearing Article 370 matter.

SG tells SC that J-K polls will be held in three stages - first at panchayat level, second municipal and then legislative assembly elections.

Elections for Ladakh Hill Development Council, Leh over; polls in Kargil to be held next month: SG to SC hearing Article 370 case.
SG tells SC that J-K polls will be held in three stages - first at panchayat level, second municipal and then legislative assembly elections.

Elections for Ladakh Hill Development Council, Leh over; polls in Kargil to be held next month: SG to SC hearing Article 370 case.
Terror-related incidents in J-K till date have come down by 45.2 % as compared to 2018, infiltration less by 90.2 %: Centre to SC.
Sr advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for a NC leader, objects to Centre's data on terror-related incidents being taken on record by SC.

CJI assures Sibal that Centre's data on terror incidents in J-K will not affect constitution issue of Article 370 being adjudicated by SC.

Also Read

Unfortunate that no G20 meetings were scheduled in Jammu: Farooq Abdullah

High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm

JK Bank records highest-ever net annual profit of Rs 1,197 crore in FY23

EC should tell people why no elections in Jammu and Kashmir: Omar Abdullah

Landslide in Ramban blocks Jammu-Srinagar highway, Amarnath Yatra halted

No question of alliance with NDA, INDIA as both are casteist, says Mayawati

BJP announces candidates for September 5 Tripura assembly bypolls

Over 4 mn voters increased in MP; final roll to be released on Oct 4

MP polls: Tribal leader Kantilal Bhuria to lead Congress poll campaign

BJP to take out 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' in parts of MP ahead of polls

Topics :Jammu and KashmirCentreElectionsJammuKashmir

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 11:48 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Adani Group rubbishes allegations of 'opaque' funding by family's partners

J&J, Lupin cut prices for tuberculosis drug in lower-income countries

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparedness

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

G20 Summit in Delhi: All you need to know about restrictions in the city

Top headlines: 'INDIA' bloc to begin 2-day meet, dry Aug may slowdown FMCG

Economy News

Gati shakti framework could unsnarl India's infrastructure bottlenecks

Here's how Indian rice exporters are finding ways to get past the curbs

Next Story