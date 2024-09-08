Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / JMM-led govt using treasury to lure voters ahead of J'khand polls: AJSU

JMM-led govt using treasury to lure voters ahead of J'khand polls: AJSU

"The govt is launching schemes when the election is just one or two months away. Had it been honest towards the people of state, it would have launched these initiatives years back," Mahto s

Sudesh Mahto
Image:X@SudeshMahtoAJSU
Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2024 | 9:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto on Sunday accused the Hemant Soren-led government of "using the treasury" to lure voters ahead of the assembly polls.

He alleged that the government has cheated youths and women of the state by not fulfilling its promises.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The government is using its treasury in the name of various schemes only to lure voters ahead of the assembly polls in the state," Mahto alleged while addressing the 'Jharkhand Navnirman Sankalp Rally' at Ranchi's Prabhat Tara Ground.

Thousands of youths from different districts of the state took part in the rally.

"The government is launching schemes when the election is just one or two months away. Had it been honest towards the people of the state, it would have launched these initiatives years back," Mahto said.

He alleged that the government cheated youths by not providing jobs and unemployment allowances.

More From This Section

Electoral rolls revision in Delhi to be carried out from next month

Haryana polls: Congress releases 1st list, fields Vinesh Phogat from Julana

Vinesh Phogat resigns from Indian Railways, joins Congress ahead of polls

Talks on MVA's CM face can happen later, dislodging Mahayuti 1st task: Raut

Number game in MVA post-polls to decide CM: Sharad Pawar says no tussle

"The government had promised Rs 5,000 and Rs 7,000 unemployment allowances to youth but did not provide these," he said.

Mahto alleged that the government also cheated the women of the state by not giving them the 'Chulha Bhatta' (cooking allowance) of Rs 2,000 per month.

He said that the government had promised to provide five lakh jobs.

"It has provided only 1,033 jobs through the Jharkhand Public Service Commission and 10,041 through the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission," he claimed.

The AJSU Party supremo said that if voted to power, the NDA would implement policies for the state keeping in mind every section of the society, especially youths and women.

AJSU Party is an ally of the BJP in the state.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

BJP counts on a Soren to woo tribal votes in Jharkhand Assembly polls

After former J'khand CM Champai Soren, ex-JMM MLA Lobin Hembrom joins BJP

Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren joins BJP days after quitting JMM

Won't quit politics, open to floating new outfit, says Champai Soren

Champai says experienced humiliation as J'khand CM, hints at quitting JMM

Topics :JMMPolitics

First Published: Sep 08 2024 | 9:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story