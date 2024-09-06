Vinesh Phogat resigns from Indian Railways, joins Congress ahead of polls

In a post on X, she said, "Serving the Indian Railways has been a memorable and proud time of my life. At this point in my life, I have decided to separate myself from the railway service and have submitted my resignation to the competent authorities of the Indian Railways." Wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Friday submitted her resignation from her position with Indian Railways.In a post on X, she said, "Serving the Indian Railways has been a memorable and proud time of my life. At this point in my life, I have decided to separate myself from the railway service and have submitted my resignation to the competent authorities of the Indian Railways." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp She further said, "I will always be grateful to the Indian Railway family for this opportunity given to me by the Railways in the service of the nation." She further said, "I will always be grateful to the Indian Railway family for this opportunity given to me by the Railways in the service of the nation."

More From This Section

Ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections, national wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia joined the Congress party on Friday. This move comes shortly after their meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, fuelling speculation about their possible bid to contest the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections set for October 5.

Vinesh Phogat is expected to run from Julana, while Punia is expected to contest in the Badli constituency as Congress candidates.

Why are Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia important for the Congress?

Both wrestlers have recently been in the public eye. Vinesh Phogat, who was unexpectedly disqualified from the Paris Olympics in the 50 kg category, gained widespread national support following the incident. This happened a year after both Vinesh Phogat and Punia were at the centre of a political controversy for participating in protests against former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was accused of sexual harassment by several wrestlers during his time as the national wrestling federation's chief.

With their entry into politics and possible candidacy, Congress aims to strengthen its influence in Haryana. Vinesh Phogat and Punia have openly supported the farmers' movement in the Punjab-Haryana region, a persistent challenge for the BJP.